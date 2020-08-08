St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze





The City of Cape Town says three boxes have been completely gutted and two have been damaged partially.

Cape Town law enforcement officers noticed the iconic wooden beach huts had caught alight around 1am on Saturday morning.

Beach huts at St James beach went up in flames in the early hours of August 8 2020. Image: City of Cape Town

"At about 1am on the morning of 8 August law enforcement officers found three of the iconic St James Beach bathing boxes well alight. The fire was extinguished by the fire department", a says law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

The cause of the fire is not yet unknown.