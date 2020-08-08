Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
Over R65,000 raised for family of slain CT waiter

8 August 2020 10:45 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Tokai
Night Vigil
Funeral
Braden Cannoo
Jakes Restaurant
waiter killed
cellphone thieves
Steenberg Village

Donors have helped raise more than R65,000 towards supporting the family of Braden Cannoo as they prepare for his funeral.

A crowd-funding page was created earlier this week following the tragic news of Cannoo's death.

The 22-year-old waiter was killed while trying to retrieve a cell phone that was stolen at Jakes in Tokai, the restaurant where he worked.

He died after the suspects drove directly over him in their getaway car.

RELATED: CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car

The fundraising initiative was set up on the platform GoGetFunding on Wednesday. Donors have shared their tributes while generously donating towards the funeral costs.

Donors have helped raise more than R65,000 towards supporting the family of Braden Cannoo. Image: Screengrab/GoGetFunding

"We are raising funds for the funeral (and family support) of our dear Braden Cannoo, who passed away tragically on Monday 3 August 2020. We would appreciate your help", the page reads.

The original fundraising target was R25,000, however, R65,659 has been raised so far (as at Saturday 8 August) thanks to an outpouring of support.

Cannoo was a part-time waiter at Jakes, located in Steenberg Village, while also studying industrial engineering.

Restaurant owner David Ellis has described Cannoo as a reliable, friendly, and honest man with a big heart. He says Cannoo often went above and beyond his work duties.

"He was too hard working. Often we'd have to tell him 'Just relaxing, you're overcaring'', Ellis told CapeTalk.

It's unclear when Cannoo's private funeral will take place.

CapeTalk understands that a candlelight vigil will be held at Steenberg Village on Tuesday evening (11 August at 6pm) in remembrance of the young man.

You can click here to donate to the crowdfunding page.

Listen to David Ellis explain what happened on Lunch with Pippa Hudson earlier this week:


