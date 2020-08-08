ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist
In the written apology, Mamabolo says he has brought shame to the integrity of South Africa’s democracy.
During a recorded interview with journalist Ngwako Malatji last month, Mamabolo threatened to shoot him and kick his testicles, among other things.
The Parliamentarian admits that his language was unbefitting of a public representative, EWN reports.
Last week, the ANC denounced Mamabolo's conduct and hauled him before a disciplinary committee.
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) also condemned his threats.
Mamabolo apology has been extended to the people of South Africa, Sanef, Sunday World, and the governing party.
It's believed that Malatji has opened a criminal case of intimidation against the ANC politician.
Mamabolo is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, he was threatened with a R1 million defamation lawsuit after he accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife.
At the time, the ANC said it would take disciplinary action against Mamabolo. The politician later apologised to Malema and his wife.
He and other Parliamentarians were slammed for using gender-based violence for political point-scoring.
