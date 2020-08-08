Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita





The former ambassador to Bapetikosweti says adapting to the 'new normal' has come with a whole host of challenges.

Known for her political boldness, Tannie Evita has never shied away from stirring the pot with her satirical humour.

From Covid-19 tender corruption to controversial lockdown regulations, the comedic queen comments on the current state of South African politics during an interview on CapeTalk.

I feel for the people who need a little bit of comfort. Tannie Evita

First of all, they can't smoke, they have to smoke they've got to put their house on mortgage to buy those cigarettes illegally. It's not right! It's unnecessary. Too many politicians are trying to create work for themselves. Tannie Evita

They need to realise that politicians are not the important people in this pandemic. It's the medical people, the scientists, the parents, and people like you and me who have to keep our optimism going. Tannie Evita

When the vaccine comes, who's going to be first in the queue? Is it going to be the people who managed to steal R400 billion-trillion out of South Africans coffers? Tannie Evita

We must be very careful not to get swallowed up by this pandemic and the things that it demands. Tannie Evita

You can catch satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys and his persona Tannie Evita during a live-streamed show called ‘Unmasking Evita’.

Evita says Nelson Mandela, P.W. Botha and Desmond Tutu will also make some guest appearances...

The virtual show takes place on Sunday 9 August at 6pm. Tickets cost R70 and are available on Quicket here.

The stream will be available to ticket holders until Wednesday, 12 August.

Listen to her chat to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King: