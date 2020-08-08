Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear





The iconic City Sightseeing ‘Red Bus’ is back on the road, as of Saturday 8 August 2020.

The City of Cape Town says the ‘Red Bus’ tours have resumed as part of the reopening of the travel and tourism sectors for leisure.

Passengers on board the popular hop-on hop-off double-decker red bus get to experience a scenic view of Cape Town's top attractions.

Click here to visit the City Sightseeing website for more information on routes and discounted ticket prices.

The City's mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, says the 'Red Bus' is ready to safely welcome back visitors, residents and provincial travellers.

Mayoral Committee Member Alderman James Vos visits the City Sightseeing ‘Red Bus’. Image: City of Cape Town.

All staff have received extensive training to ensure they understand the virus, how it spreads, the symptoms and how long it survives on surfaces as well as the required sanitisation and distancing procedures for themselves and guests. All passengers will have their hands sanitised before boarding the bus. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town