Capetonian Carmen Stevens says Mills and Boon inspired her to become a winemaker





Carmen Stevens is an award-winning winemaker selling her own wines internationally and the owner of the first 100% black-owned winery in South Africa.

On Women's Day, Sara-Jayne King chats to this remarkable South African woman, Carmen Stevens about her journey to success.

Stevens says her parents got divorced when she was very young and her mother moved from Kraaifontein to Belhar where she says she spent most of her teens.

It is an area she says that is very well-known for having a great deal of gangsterism

But my mother was always very protective so I was never allowed to be in the community. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

She says she spent much of her time with books reading. As a little girl, she struggled to read English and her mom spent hours helping her.

She gave me her books to read which were mainly Mill and Boon. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

Many of the books were set in the backdrop of wineries, vineyards and wine cellars she says.

As soon as I could really understand what I was reading - because it really got me reading...I wanted to only become a winemaker one day. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

She says the settings on the romances were so opposite from where she lived.

Everything was green, and the complete opposite of what I was used to. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

By the time she reached what was then Standard 9, she began researching how to study winemaking. She had a friend whose uncle was in the business and went to speak to him about it. He explained she could either study it at the University of Stellenbosch or Elsenburg college.

She applied but was not accepted.

I was told that unfortunately, the college is only open to white South Africans. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

Her mother was disappointed, she says, and asked her what she planned to do?

In those days If you were at a coloured school, you either qualified in teaching, nursing or police. She said you're going to do teaching and I said no I'm not going to be a teacher, I'm going to be a winemaker. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

She worked and saved money and reapplied to Elsenburg College in 1992 but again was rejected.

She refused to give up, reapplied and eventually was accepted.

My dad always said you don't stand back for anybody. I had a tough time at Elsenburg...I experienced racism like never before. Carmen Stevens, Owner and winemaker - Carmen Stevens Wines

Despite her strength, she was on the brink of a nervous breakdown because of the difficult environment at college according to her doctor and her mother was very concerned.

She did graduate in 1995 but as a woman of colour it was a difficult environment in a white male-dominated industry, particularly back in the 1990s.

Listen to the rest of her story about how she refuse to quit and made her dreams come true.

Listen to the interview below: