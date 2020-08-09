Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success





Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation.

Hassan has a massive 8 million followers on Instagram and her public Facebook page has close to half a million followers.

Having arrived in South Africa from Uganda as a singer mom-of-five Zari 'The Boss Lady' Hassan went on to build a business empire in Pretoria and carve out a career for herself as a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Sara-Jayne King chats to this successful businesswoman on Woman's Day to find out more about her success.

Did she imagine years ago living in Uganda that she would reach such levels of success?

Come to think of it, I always wanted to live big. I think that is where my motivation and inspiration started. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

She says she never felt like just a normal kid.

I always felt like I was extraordinary. Being here is something I always dreamed of. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

At school, she had a love for music, dance, and drama.

I wasn't going to be a typical doctor or engineer, that wasn't my calling, and I ended up being in education and skills training. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

She has many areas in which she excels.

Aside from her prominent role as a social media influencer, Hassan is also CEO to 11 branches of Brooklyn City College throughout South Africa and is also a mother to five children.

I do all of them equally as good as any of them. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

Her mom was a big influence she says - an incredibly strong woman raising seven children all on her own and making sure they all had the best life could offer.

I would look at her and think, how is she doing this? How was she managing? Looking at my mom before anyone else, she was my first inspiration. She was strong. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

Despite passing away three years ago, Hassan says her mom will always be her role model.

What was her mom's best piece of advice?

She always told me to try, and try, and try. She always said you should never let yourself feel like a loser...She would say no, 99 times you are going to fall, but the hundredth time you are going to get it. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

How did she cope during lockdown with five children t home?

In the beginning, it was beautiful. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

She says she is often away and so it was a wonderful opportunity to spend time with her children and discover so many things about them she did not know.

About to turn 40, Hassan says she believes we get better as we get older.

We avoid making the same mistakes. Zari Hassan, Social media influencer, entrepreneur, Brooklyn College CEO

Listen to the interview below: