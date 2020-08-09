SA citizens trust in Ramaphosa dropped from 85% to 67% over lockdown - survey
A new survey published this past week shows that President Cyril Ramaphosa is losing the faith of South Africans in how he is handling the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report by Ask Africa looks at how citizens feel about government's response to the crisis, corruption, and adherence to lockdown regulations.
Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer talks to Sara-Jayne King about the survey's findings.
What this is is the citizens' voice on what has been happening blow by blow for the last 18 weeks of lockdown..Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
When we started (lockdown) the president had fantastic ratings, the highest ratings I have ever seen for a democratic president - 85%.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
She says it stands to reason that that would drop over time, but it has plummeted badly.
While both Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mhize's ratings have dropped, they still remain far ahead of the other ministers measured.
So whilst their ratings have dropped by some 20%, the president is still the head of the pack at 67% now, followed by Minister Mkhize at 57%. Then it is Bheki Cele at 53%. Then a cluster of Dlamini-Zuma, Patel and Motshekga in the 40s.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's ratings dropped 6% last week, the biggest drop seen for any politician of the 18-week period, says Rademeyer.
What triggered the first big ratings drop for President Ramaphosa?
Rademeyer says this was when Dlamini-Zuma contradicted the president.
You remember when he said we would be free to use alcohol and tobacco from the next day or so, and then she came back the next day and said no, that was not the case.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
In addition, the last three weeks have seen another 10% drop which she says is very severe.
I think it is possibly related to the outcry around corruption.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
She does acknowledge that corruption is no surprise to the public.
The survey has picked up a link between trust in the president and a willingness to sanitise, she adds. This has to do with the messaging citizens receive in relation to Covid-19.
She says this phenomenon has been highest in the Northern Cape and North West provinces.
Listen to the interview below:
