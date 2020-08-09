City of Cape Town demand SAPS speed up probe into killing of traffic officer





The City of Cape Town confirms that on Friday night, 46-year-old Deon Sampson died, after being run over and dragged along by a taxi during a roadblock in Khayelitsha.

Sampson and his fellow officers were conducting a routine roadblock on Friday night in Spine Road, Mitchells Plain. After stopping a taxi to check licences, the vehicle accelerated and dragged Officer Sampson a couple of hundred metres along the road.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Security said the driver was arrested after Sampson’s colleagues opened fire when the driver refused to stop.

Sampson was a married father of three.