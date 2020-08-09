[WATCH] ANC vet Carolus outraged at Magashule's son profiteering from PPE





ANC-linked Covid-19 procurement corruption, in particular related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), has caused outrage in South Africa this past week.

ANC secretary-general stated last week that all ANC leaders had conducted business with government and made it clear that doing so is not unlawful even if they are related politically exposed persons, in government or the ANC.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika former ANC deputy secretary-general and party veteran, Cheryl Carolus slammed Ace Magashule and others for their comments and behaviour in this regard.

It is just shocking. I think there is no excuse for it, It is immoral, it is unethical and I don't know why we should even be having this kind of debate and certainly not in a time of Covid, so I am just outraged. Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

Carolus criticises ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for sanctioning such behaviour in his statement.

How do you not know it is unethical to make money out of Covid? Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

She says government has gone after companies such as Dis-Chem and fining them for profiteering, yet relatives of politically exposed persons are rife.

Mr Magashule's son was not in this business of doing PPEs. He went into it purely with a profit motive, and his father encourages him. That is just shameful. Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

She says for people to produce sub-standard PPE when they have no experience in the industry, is unacceptable.

Action needs to be taken and I don't even think it is very complicated. Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

But she acknowledges that the Hawks are overburdened with the corruption perpetrated during the Jacob Zuma year, dealing with the Zondo Commission investigations, and now also having to deal with Covid-19 PPE corruption and hopes more resources will be allocated to them to cope with all of this.

But there is no question that people should be charged. The question of the law and whether it is unlawful to do or not to do - it is just unethical. Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

I want any leader in a political party especially in the ruling party, my organisation the ANC, to start justifying how they get over the ethics of letting any family member or anyone close to them to profiteer over the dead bodies in our country it is just not on. Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

She says she is aware something has gone very wrong within the moral fabric of the ANC for a very long time.

But it is a good time to put an end to it very practically. Cheryl Carolus, ANC veteran and former ANC secretary-general

Watch the interview with Stephan Grootes and Cheryl Carolus on Newzroom Afrika below: