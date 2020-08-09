[WATCH] President delivers keynote address #WomansDay2020
Romy Titus moderated the official #WomensDay #womensmonth2020 commemoration speaking to numerous South African women.
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation.
Watch the video below with the President's address starting at time code: 52:00
More from Politics
[WATCH] ANC vet Carolus outraged at Magashule's son profiteering from PPE
'It is just shocking. I think there is no excuse for it, It is immoral, it is unethical,' says former ANC sec-gen Cheryl Carolus.Read More
City of Cape Town demand SAPS speed up probe into killing of traffic officer
46-year-old Deon Sampson died, after being run over and dragged along by a taxi during a roadblock in Khayelitsha.Read More
SA citizens trust in Ramaphosa dropped from 85% to 67% over lockdown - survey
Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer outlines the results of their survey over the past 18 weeks of lockdown.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has now apologised for his conduct after he threatened a Sunday World journalist during a recorded interview.Read More
[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde
Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.Read More
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash'
Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe.Read More
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement
The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders across various governemt departments.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos
Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More