Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

Today at 14:10
Profile: Maye Musk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Karen Zoid
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Zoid
Today at 15:10
Open for host introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Is SA managing to tame the Covid-19 storm?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 15:40
The sudden death of hundreds of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Niall McCann
Today at 15:50
Daily Maverick launches newspaper!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 numbers decline in Khayelitsha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Inability to pay school fees has led to the closure of independent schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandla Mthembu - chairperson of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa).
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
COVID-19: MSF shifting focus from Khayelitsha to Butterworth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Christie - MSF spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Major environmental damage after Mauritian oil spill.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 18:08
Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Janeesha Perumal - Are Manager at Business Partners
Today at 18:20
Importance of financial literacy for women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Kruger - CEO at SACES
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
No Items to show
Latest Local
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day. 10 August 2020 11:25 AM
'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown' Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey. 10 August 2020 9:10 AM
Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases. 10 August 2020 8:29 AM
View all Local
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty 'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom. 10 August 2020 1:18 PM
Response to PPE corruption: 'It's as though the ANC is speaking from two mouths' Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh talks about the two factions centred around President Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. 10 August 2020 10:13 AM
View all Politics
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
View all Business
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

10 August 2020 8:29 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Alcohol ban
COVID-19
ICU capacity
alcohol ban lifted

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases.

On Friday Premier Alan Winde stated he supported the lifting of the alcohol ban and the further opening of the Cape economy to business.

Experts argued a few weeks ago that lifting the ban would see limited health resources stretched to breaking point by both Covid-19 hospitalisations and a spike in alcohol-related trauma cases.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, the Chief of Operations of the Western Cape Department of Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of this decision on our healthcare system.

Kariem says the department is quite confident that the province is coming off its peak.

Our numbers are going down, if I just look at yesterday's current admissions from Covid.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

At the moment Western Cape hospitals, both public and private, have 1,191 Covid-19 patients. 933 are in the general wards and the rest are in high care and intensive care, he says.

He suggests the province will be able to cope should the alcohol ban be lifted.

Our capacity at the moment is sitting at 69%, so we can cope with both the Covid workload, the pandemic and we can cope with the upswing in trauma again.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

This capacity includes the four field hospitals in the bed count.

In response to promises made by, for example, Discover Health, that patients would be moved to other provinces should the need arise, he says while the Western Cape does have the capacity to take patients from other provinces, moving very-ill Covid-19 patients who are on oxygen is difficult.

With regard to taking in non-Covid patients from other provinces, he says they are looking to increasing the comprehensive health services and prioritise those services for people in the province.

Remember, we had decongested out facilities over a couple of months, we dropped our elective surgeries by 52% in the metropole alone, so we are needing to re-escalate these services because these patients also cannot wait for too long. They need to come back to our hospitals and facilities.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services - Western Cape Department of Health

He says programmes to address alcohol use and abuse in the province will be part of the planned way orward.

Listen to the interview below:


