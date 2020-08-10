Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 14:10
Profile: Maye Musk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Karen Zoid
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Karen Zoid
Today at 15:10
Open for host introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Is SA managing to tame the Covid-19 storm?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 15:40
The sudden death of hundreds of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Niall McCann
Today at 15:50
Daily Maverick launches newspaper!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 numbers decline in Khayelitsha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Inability to pay school fees has led to the closure of independent schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Mandla Mthembu - chairperson of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa).
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
COVID-19: MSF shifting focus from Khayelitsha to Butterworth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Sean Christie - MSF spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Major environmental damage after Mauritian oil spill.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 18:08
Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Janeesha Perumal - Are Manager at Business Partners
Today at 18:20
Importance of financial literacy for women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dave Kruger - CEO at SACES
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown' Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey. 10 August 2020 9:10 AM
Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases. 10 August 2020 8:29 AM
Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases. 10 August 2020 8:29 AM
View all Local
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty 'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom. 10 August 2020 1:18 PM
Response to PPE corruption: 'It's as though the ANC is speaking from two mouths' Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh talks about the two factions centred around President Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. 10 August 2020 10:13 AM
View all Politics
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
View all Business
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat

10 August 2020 11:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
City of Cape Town
Cape Town aquifer

Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day.

The City of Cape Town is planning to tap into one of the largest aquifers in the world right here in the Western Cape in order to boost the city's water supply.

This forms part of the City's water strategy to make the municipality more drought-resiliant.

It was just over two years ago that the city was facing a critical water shortage that saw efforts to change behaviours and raise awareness about water saving and usage.

The City of Cape Town launched its first groundwater supply project from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer this week.

Zain Johnson chats to City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for water and sanitation and waste, Xanthea Limberg.

Limberg says the City used the water crisis of 2018 to learn lessons and together with internal expertise and external partners, developed its water strategy going forward.

The water strategy was approved and adopted by the council.

The water strategy is very comprehensive and holistic in nature.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

It contains 5 key commitments for creating additional water supply from a diverse set of water resources.

Because we have learned that we can't be solely dependent on surface water coming from rainfall, because of the unpredictability and the impact of climate change.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

The strategy also focuses on the issue of being water-wise and she says residents have built up and continued an impressive record of saving water during and since the crisis.

The third focus is enhancing access to water and sanitation in informal settlements.

But ultimately setting the objective to become water-resilient and a water-sensitive city by 2014 which speaks to looking at water in a way that is holistic in nature. It focuses on things such as improving our urban waterways.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

She says it focuses on how the City and residents can repurpose and reuse water to maximise what is a precious resource.

This will hopefully allow Cape Town to become far more sustainable going forward, she adds.

Now the aquifer launch is another step.

The launch of groundwater into the Steenbras Dam is a significant and important moment because it is a commitment to translating our water strategy into action..

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

They have been studying the aquifer for over a decade, she adds.

She goes on to explain the groundwater production process.

When all four boreholes are up and running they will yield 30 million liters a day, she says.

Listen to the interview below:


Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown'

10 August 2020 9:10 AM

Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey.

drinking under the influence drunk driving DUI alcohol 123rfcrime 123rf

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

10 August 2020 8:29 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases.

traffic-officer-cape-town-ewnjpg

City of Cape Town demand SAPS speed up probe into killing of traffic officer

9 August 2020 12:07 PM

46-year-old Deon Sampson died, after being run over and dragged along by a taxi during a roadblock in Khayelitsha.

zari-hassan-image-supplied-by-zari-hassanpng

Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success

9 August 2020 11:22 AM

Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation.

plumbing pipework 123rf

Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers

9 August 2020 8:51 AM

Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable.

red-bus-city-sightseeing-day-tours

Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear

8 August 2020 3:08 PM

The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed.

whatsapp-message-cellphone-mobile-app-screen-social-media-data-internet-123rf

New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages

8 August 2020 1:57 PM

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platform.

braden-cannoojpg

Over R65,000 raised for family of slain CT waiter

8 August 2020 10:45 AM

Donors have helped raise more than R65,000 towards supporting the family of Braden Cannoo as they prepare for his funeral.

st-james-beachjpg

St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze

8 August 2020 9:42 AM

Several colourful bathing boxes were destroyed in a fire at St James beach, along the False Bay coast.

190715-winde-edjpg

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

7 August 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public

10 August 2020 1:50 PM

An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty

10 August 2020 1:18 PM

'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom.

cyril-acejpg

Response to PPE corruption: 'It's as though the ANC is speaking from two mouths'

10 August 2020 10:13 AM

Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh talks about the two factions centred around President Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown'

10 August 2020 9:10 AM

Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey.

drinking under the influence drunk driving DUI alcohol 123rfcrime 123rf

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

10 August 2020 8:29 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases.

cyril-2jpg

[WATCH] President delivers keynote address #WomansDay2020

9 August 2020 1:13 PM

National #WomensDay2020 keynote address under the global #GenerationEquality campaign is addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa.

160613CHERYLc.jpg

[WATCH] ANC vet Carolus outraged at Magashule's son profiteering from PPE

9 August 2020 12:12 PM

'It is just shocking. I think there is no excuse for it, It is immoral, it is unethical,' says former ANC sec-gen Cheryl Carolus.

traffic-officer-cape-town-ewnjpg

City of Cape Town demand SAPS speed up probe into killing of traffic officer

9 August 2020 12:07 PM

46-year-old Deon Sampson died, after being run over and dragged along by a taxi during a roadblock in Khayelitsha.

cyril-2jpg

SA citizens trust in Ramaphosa dropped from 85% to 67% over lockdown - survey

9 August 2020 11:57 AM

Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer outlines the results of their survey over the past 18 weeks of lockdown.

Boy Mamabolo

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist

8 August 2020 12:54 PM

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has now apologised for his conduct after he threatened a Sunday World journalist during a recorded interview.

