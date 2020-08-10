Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat





The City of Cape Town is planning to tap into one of the largest aquifers in the world right here in the Western Cape in order to boost the city's water supply.

This forms part of the City's water strategy to make the municipality more drought-resiliant.

It was just over two years ago that the city was facing a critical water shortage that saw efforts to change behaviours and raise awareness about water saving and usage.

The City of Cape Town launched its first groundwater supply project from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer this week.

Zain Johnson chats to City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for water and sanitation and waste, Xanthea Limberg.

Limberg says the City used the water crisis of 2018 to learn lessons and together with internal expertise and external partners, developed its water strategy going forward.

The water strategy was approved and adopted by the council.

The water strategy is very comprehensive and holistic in nature. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

It contains 5 key commitments for creating additional water supply from a diverse set of water resources.

Because we have learned that we can't be solely dependent on surface water coming from rainfall, because of the unpredictability and the impact of climate change. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

The strategy also focuses on the issue of being water-wise and she says residents have built up and continued an impressive record of saving water during and since the crisis.

The third focus is enhancing access to water and sanitation in informal settlements.

But ultimately setting the objective to become water-resilient and a water-sensitive city by 2014 which speaks to looking at water in a way that is holistic in nature. It focuses on things such as improving our urban waterways. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

She says it focuses on how the City and residents can repurpose and reuse water to maximise what is a precious resource.

This will hopefully allow Cape Town to become far more sustainable going forward, she adds.

Now the aquifer launch is another step.

The launch of groundwater into the Steenbras Dam is a significant and important moment because it is a commitment to translating our water strategy into action.. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

They have been studying the aquifer for over a decade, she adds.

She goes on to explain the groundwater production process.

When all four boreholes are up and running they will yield 30 million liters a day, she says.

Listen to the interview below: