Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty
On Sunday, former South African president, Jacob Zuma finally posted a Twitter apology to ANC veteran and former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom for calling him a 'known enemy agent'
In 2019, following Zuma's allegation, Hanekom took Zuma to court for defamation of character. The Durban High Court forced Zuma to apologise to Hanekom.
On Friday the Constitutional Court dismissed with costs Zuma’s bid to overturn that earlier ruling, ordering him to delete the remark and apologise on his account.
He tweeted: On 25 July 2019, I published a tweet which alleges that Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent. I unconditionally withdraw this allegation and apologise for making it as it is false.
Apology accepted. As far as I am concerned, the matter is now closed, apart from the determination of costs and damages, and we can move on. https://t.co/FKaTciiKJu— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) August 9, 2020
Zuma removed the original defamatory tweet and issued an apology which was what Hanekom had demanded.
I sent my response via Twitter and I said I accept it and I consider the matter to be closed and we should move on now. And albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, my decision was to accept the apology.Derek Hanekom, Former Minister of Tourism, ANC NEC and NWC
In the history of the liberation movement in South Arica, calling someone an enemy agent could have serious consequences, suggests Lester.
It is a very serious remark and allegation to have made, especially as he knows there is no truth to it and he can't substantiate it and I can give you a whole history of my contact with him which would make it absurd.Derek Hanekom, Former Minister of Tourism, ANC NEC and NWC
If he had called me an idiot or a creep or anything else, I would have just ignored it, but because of the seriousness I decided to go the defamation route.Derek Hanekom, Former Minister of Tourism, ANC NEC and NWC
The only issue outstanding is the court will have to determine the damages to be paid, he says.
The courts showed us that they are once again that they exercise their obligations very seriously and they understood the very serious nature of the remark and they made the right decision.Derek Hanekom, Former Minister of Tourism, ANC NEC and NWC
Listen to the interview with Derek Hanekom below:
