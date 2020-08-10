Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH
The Covid-19 infection numbers in the Western Cape are looking optimistic, and in Khayelitsha in particular.
Mike Wills chats to Western Cape Department Of Health HOD Keith Cloete who says the numbers are very encouraging.
In the last seven days, we've only had 73 cases confirmed in Khayelitsha. We've had only 25 admissions from people living in Khayelitsha and only 15 deaths.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
Compared to early in July where they were seeing in excess of 600 cases a week, some 200 hospitalised per week, and 100 deaths per week, that is a significant drop, he says.
There has been a steady decline over the past 15 days but this has been the most marked decline in Khayelitsha compared to other areas in the Western Cape.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
Cloete says there are two likely explanations for this drop.
When we had our first clusters Khayelitsha was disproportionately affected by essential workers that went to work under lockdown, in supermarkets in the other areas, and a lot of community transmission from supermarkets came back into Khayelitsha.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
This initial spike in Khayelitsha likely preceded other areas in the province, resulting in an earlier curve there. Other areas are lagging slightly behind but will follow suit, he says.
RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission
He says the second explanation is a lower uptake of the virus than that which was projected. Why this is, is being debated, but he says it is very possible that behavioural change did occur in terms of handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing.
In addition, he says it is likely that there was less susceptibility to the virus than was initially thought.
This was not something we could not have predicted.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
What now?
Cloete says this is not the time to stop taking precautions.
Those 73 cases could easily become 140 cases again so there is no cause for complacency.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
He says one positive outcome of Covid-19 has been how organisations and people are working together with the health department and community leaders, such as seen in Khayelitsha.
The challenge is to keep the levels low for the next 18 months and to live alongside the virus. Behavioural changes are key.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
Listen to Dr Keith Cloete below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission
Professor Shabir Mahdi, at the NICD explains why immunising as many people as possible once there is a vaccine is crucial.Read More
'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown'
Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey.Read More
Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More
Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace
The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work.Read More
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed
The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon.Read More
PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA
DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.Read More