Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill (finally) published
Returning Grade 7s caught in crossfire of calls to close schools
Living through Post-COVID syndrome
Barb's Wire
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Consumer Commission
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going

11 August 2020 6:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.'

South Africa was in shock as the news broke that veteran radio broadcaster, Bob Kgomotso Mabena had died on Monday. He was just 51-years-old.

It is reported that he died of cardiac arrest.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran broadcaster, Bob Mabena.

Africa Melane talks to former colleague and friend, Tracy Going, and shares fond memories of their time in broadcast together.

Mabena and Going co-hosted a show on Metro FM for eight years when they were both in their early 20s.

The words that keep coming up are he was a kind man. He was my hero.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

He loved radio, he breathed radio. It's all he ever wanted to be from the time he grew up on Atridgeville.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

She says he reached out to everyone and was extremely popular.

He never walked into a room in a bad mood.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

He walked into the studio every morning like he'd walked out of Vogue magazine.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

She recalls pranks he would play.

He had a twinkle in his eye and he could be naughty.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

Going said he had a wonderful family and lovely children.

He used to call them his soccer team.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

I will remember him as a man who was passionate about radio. He was a man who was determined and it didn't just come to him. I think that's his legacy. If you work hard you will achieve what you one day want to be.

Tracy Going, Former TV and radio broadcaster

Listen to Tracy Going's poignant memories of Bob Mabena below:


