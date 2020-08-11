Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport
There is a sense that there is some momentum in South Africa regarding the much-awaited rooting out of corruption.
It seems that there is progress in exposing, prosecuting, and hopefully removing perpetrators of corruption so pervasive in the country.
Gauteng NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane talks to Refilwe Moloto about a two-year undercover operation by the Hawks to bust 16 officers who were selling narcotics confiscated from drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport.
Mjonondwane says the NPA cannot provide many details as the case has still to be heard in court. She confirms that the 16 officers will appear in court on Tuesday in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.
The accused officers face 233 counts ranging from racketeering, theft, drug-dealing and defeating the ends of justice.
When we say they defeated the ends of justice, it is because as the State we are alleging that they were involved in stealing drugs from drug mules that were arrested at OR Tambo.Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson - NPA
She says allegations of law enforcement officers peddling in drugs is deeply disappointing as they are meant to uphold the law, not break it.
We are looking into the possibility of a syndicate that operated at OR Tambo Internation Airport.Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson - NPA
The NPA needs to rid the system of corrupt elements, she says.
We as the NPA need to guide investigations and bring people before the court.Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson - NPA
Listen to the interview below:
