Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school
Grade 7s return to class on Tuesday despite some School Governing Bodies and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) called for schools to be shut.
On Monday, the Department of Basic Education issued a warning to those thinking of disrupting classes.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Ben Machipi who represents the Professional Educators Union, one of the bodies that have been told by the department to see that their members toe the line.
As unions, we are creatures of legislation and we believe in negotiations and will negotiate through and through.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
Machipi says the Department of Basic Education has demonstrated what he calls 'inertia'.
Since the announcement that schools will be closing...We do not want a holiday. We want to work on the challenges that we see that we have got solutions on that - but believe you me, nothing is happening.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
RELATED: DBE revises school calendar again - gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.
He says the union requested a meeting with the DBE minister to unpack the announcement made by the President.
But schools across the board are implementing the standard operating procedures and practices differently, he notes.
Water remains a very important tool in the fight against this virus and many schools did not have water.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He says he is aware that teachers and pupils are testing Covid-19 positive but still believes negotiation is the key to finding a way through this.
He says the five recognised teachers unions in the country have not spoken out with a unified position on the disruption of schools.
But Cosas as an independent body of students, and SGBs are also independent bodies. They have there own reasons why they are disrupting schools.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He says as teacher unions they do not share this approach and will continue negotiating with the department, though no date for a meeting has been set.
We wonder what is the problem because we are waiting for them to come up with the terms of reference of the task team between the department and teacher unions.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
SA journalist describes long-haul Covid-19 symptoms after nearly two months
Journalist and author Haji Mohamed Dawjee describes ongoing pain, fatigue, fogginess, lack of concentration and forgetfulness.Read More
Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH
Western Cape Department Of Health HOD Keith Cloete says in the past 7 days only 73 cases reported in Khayelitsha.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission
Professor Shabir Mahdi, at the NICD explains why immunising as many people as possible once there is a vaccine is crucial.Read More
'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown'
Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey.Read More
Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August
"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.Read More