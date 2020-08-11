Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up





Kieno Kammies saw the photo of Cisco Mhlane on The Good Things Guy and found it hilarious. He just had to have a chat with the man himself.

Cisco, who lives in Kwa-Zulu Natal works at a surf shop and has a clothing line called Lost Turtle Apparel.

I'm just your average South African. Cisco Mhlane, Owner - Lost Turtle Apparel

I just saw this photo of you and I burst out laughing. Kieno Kammies, Host - CapeTalk

What made him dress up in the iconic safari suit?

He says a couple of weeks ago while at work an Afrikaans couple came into the surf shop who had recently moved to the area. Then their daughter walked in and Cisco says he was just blown away.

The dad obviously noticed and he said you should come to the braai on Friday and I was like definitely will check you there. Cisco Mhlane, Owner - Lost Turtle Apparel

We exchanged pleasantries and I just made the post as a little fun gesture of how things could have been and my friends took a liking to it and they shared it, and the next thing I knew my phone was just blowing up and people we like, dude this is going wild. Cisco Mhlane, Owner - Lost Turtle Apparel

He confesses the photo is not actually of him, but he did dress for a function like that with a friend of his some time ago.

My friend found this photo of this guy who looked just like me when I had worn it to a farming show - and I thought this is definitely how I am going to dress up to the braai on Friday. Cisco Mhlane, Owner - Lost Turtle Apparel

It was a joke among my friends who know I dress up all kinds of weird ways when I get bored and I'm always up for a joke. And I'm glad South Africa found it so funny and embraced the joke. Cisco Mhlane, Owner - Lost Turtle Apparel

Check out the real Cisco joking around as ever below:

Listen to Kieno chatting to Cisco below about the photo: