Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?





The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament’s Justice Committee to grill the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Parliament is in recess, but the DA wants an extraordinary sitting so Parliament can question the NPA.

The party also wants an update on the removal of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Lester Kiewiet interviewed Glynnis Breytenbach, the DA Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development.

Breytenbach said she wants to ask “tough questions” of Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Breytenbach.

… possible criminal misconduct by very senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority…. Why has no action been taken? Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development - DA

The Public Protector’s legal team admitted in court last week that she perjured herself under oath… If it’s true, then one must consider pushing for suspension… Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development - DA

Covid-19 is being used as an excuse… there’s no further excuse for these matters to be delayed. We must get on with it! Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development - DA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.