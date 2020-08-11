SA's first-ever digital census being tested
Stats SA is testing a digital census. The trial will run in selected areas from 10 August to 6 September to ascertain whether this is a viable and workable method of conducting a national census.
Lester Kiewit chats to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka about the trial.
The development of technology and the deployment of technology in census-taking have been happening over years since time immemorial.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA
He says they are able to increasingly reach out to people via new technology.
With our experience of gated communities, particularly in the Western Cape and Gauteng, we had to come up with new ways of collecting data.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
Digital collection will not be the only mode that is used during a large nationwide census collection, where paper collection will also still be used - but is rather being tested in the trial period.
We will ask members of the community to log on to our website to access the form they need to fill in. We will reach out to them using cell phone messaging.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
Stats SA is working with all the cell phone network providers and soon will be able to reach every South African who has a cell phone, he says.
We are aware there are about 90 million phones in South Africa but they are held by only a third of the population, which is why this is only one of the modes of collection not the only one.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
He says they will still need to reach out to those members of society who do not have mobile phones.
Costs of logging on will be transferred to Stats SA he says, and citizens will not be charged.
Listen to the interview below:
