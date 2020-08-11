Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family





She was admitted to Cape Town Mediclinic with Covid-19 pneumonia last month.

After a two-week hospital stay on high-flow nasal oxygen, Bertha had recovered and was wheeled out of the private hospital with no sign of respiratory distress.

The centenarian has received an outpouring of well-wishes after Mediclinic Southern Africa posted a video of her being discharged on Facebook.

Her family still isn't sure how Bertha contracted the virus, but they are elated that she survived.

Her grandson, Kevin Meltzer, says his grandmother has inspired people around the world with her tenacious spirit.

He says she maintained a positive outlook while hospitalised with Covid-19 and spoke highly of the staff at Cape Town Mediclinic who helped her during her recovery journey.

I spoke to her in hospital, she was very much aware of what was going on and she was quite positive about recovering. Kevin Meltzer, Grandson to Bertha Meltzer

He says his grandmother had fought off bronchitis and pneumonia in recent years and that her immune system had become more resilient each time.

She had been in and out of hospital over the past five years with bronchitis and pneumonia. She was strong in fighting off virus like that and managed to overcome this. Kevin Meltzer, Grandson to Bertha Meltzer

According to Meltzer, Bertha also leads a healthy lifestyle, which most likely aided her recovery.

The 103-year-old is known for being fiercely independent and doing everything for herself, even in her old age.

Her grandson says she is a keen Bridge player, bowler, and an avid walker.

She's a healthy person, she's still working and is fiercely independent. She has all her faculties and her mental abilities. Kevin Meltzer, Grandson to Bertha Meltzer

The other side to her secret of success is good exercise and keeping her brain challenged... She walked a lot and she also played a lot of Bridge and played actively until last year. Kevin Meltzer, Grandson to Bertha Meltzer

Bertha was born on 8 January 1917 in Thaba 'Nchu, a small rural town in Free State, at the height of the Spanish flu pandemic.

She was actually born at the height of the last global pandemic we faced being the Spanish flu. Kevin Meltzer, Grandson to Bertha Meltzer

She grew up in Franshoek when her family moved to the Mother City and she went on to study at the University of Cape Town (UCT)

While studying at UCT, she met her Zimbabwean-born husband, Manny. They moved to Zimbabwe to raise a family and run their business.

Bertha lived in Zimbabwe until 2008, at the age of 91, when she moved back to Cape Town.

