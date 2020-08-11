40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is against the government setting rules that would force at least 40% of all tenders to go to female-owned businesses only.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that 40% of government procurement contracts would be reserved exclusively for businesses owned by women.
Ordinary women won’t benefit, only ANC cadres and those with connections, warned DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.
Mazzone said that now more than ever, it’s important that contracts go towards deserving companies, not only those “connected to the corrupt ANC”.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mazzone.
It’s too obvious… it’s just a show… it happens all too often with women’s rights…Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA
There’s a huge problem when it comes to procurement processes… Can we have less talk and more action?Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA
How do we know that 40% isn’t going to go to women connected to ANC politicians?Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA
The ANC isn’t able to issue tenders without corruption creeping in… I think 40% of tenders are going to go to women who are politically connected, defeating the purpose [women empowerment].Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA
It terrifies me… we’ve caught many companies with fantastic BEE credentials, but it’s fraudulent… These systems can be manipulated! … We first need to ensure the procurement processes are free and fair so that the right women are getting these tenders.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA
Billionaires are getting richer and poor people are becoming poorer.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.
You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel.Read More
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.Read More
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success
Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation.Read More
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers
Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable.Read More
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages
WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platform.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More
More from Local
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen
The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel.Read More
Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family
Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent.Read More
SA's first-ever digital census being tested
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.Read More
St James Beach bathing boxes are here to stay, but they may soon be closed off
City of Cape Town coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says the iconic beach huts may soon be closed off to public use.Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up
Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral.Read More
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.
You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel.Read More
SA journalist describes long-haul Covid-19 symptoms after nearly two months
Journalist and author Haji Mohamed Dawjee describes ongoing pain, fatigue, fogginess, lack of concentration and forgetfulness.Read More
Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school
Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.Read More
More from Opinion
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA
Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'
Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay.Read More
More from Politics
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
SA's first-ever digital census being tested
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school
Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.Read More
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public
An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials.Read More
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty
'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom.Read More
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat
Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day.Read More
Response to PPE corruption: 'It's as though the ANC is speaking from two mouths'
Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh talks about the two factions centred around President Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.Read More