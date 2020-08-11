40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'





The Democratic Alliance (DA) is against the government setting rules that would force at least 40% of all tenders to go to female-owned businesses only.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that 40% of government procurement contracts would be reserved exclusively for businesses owned by women.

Ordinary women won’t benefit, only ANC cadres and those with connections, warned DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone said that now more than ever, it’s important that contracts go towards deserving companies, not only those “connected to the corrupt ANC”.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mazzone.

It’s too obvious… it’s just a show… it happens all too often with women’s rights… Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

There’s a huge problem when it comes to procurement processes… Can we have less talk and more action? Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

How do we know that 40% isn’t going to go to women connected to ANC politicians? Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

The ANC isn’t able to issue tenders without corruption creeping in… I think 40% of tenders are going to go to women who are politically connected, defeating the purpose [women empowerment]. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

It terrifies me… we’ve caught many companies with fantastic BEE credentials, but it’s fraudulent… These systems can be manipulated! … We first need to ensure the procurement processes are free and fair so that the right women are getting these tenders. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

Billionaires are getting richer and poor people are becoming poorer. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.