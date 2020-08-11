Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
33,000 members of Eskom's pension fund have been paid out special bonuses to help cushion them against the financial strain resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
The bonuses amount to a total of R104 million.
The Money Show gets more detail from Linda Mateza, Chief Executive and Principal Officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF).
Mateza concedes that while the total amount may sound impressive, the payout per person is "relatively modest".
However Eskom knows that this extra money will make a difference to the lives of its pensioners.
Especially when you consider that the average pension paid to each pensioner per month is around R8,500, so with this bonus we would be paying somewhere between R3,500 and R5,500 to those households, which I think makes a great difference.Linda Mateza, Chief Executive and Principal Officer - Eskom Pension and Provident Fund
Mateza confirms that this is a once-off payment.
She notes that the EPPF pays an annual December bonus to members, when it's affordable. She calls this August payout "an interim bonus" which does not necessarily preclude a bonus at the end of the year.
The fund has to be cognisant of maintaining its financial sustainability into the future while also addressing present needs that our pensioners have, so we had to determine what was affordable.Linda Mateza, Chief Executive and Principal Officer - Eskom Pension and Provident Fund
These are inter-generational savings and as much as we want to alleviate hardship for the current pensioners, we also have to be cognisant that there are pensioners still to come 20 years from now, 40 years from now, who are currently working for Eskom.Linda Mateza, Chief Executive and Principal Officer - Eskom Pension and Provident Fund
Total assets [of the EPPF] are R148 billion at present.Linda Mateza, Chief Executive and Principal Officer - Eskom Pension and Provident Fund
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
More from Business
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.
You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel.Read More
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.Read More
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success
Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation.Read More
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers
Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable.Read More
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages
WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platform.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians
'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.Read More
More from Politics
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
SA's first-ever digital census being tested
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school
Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.Read More
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public
An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials.Read More
Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty
'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom.Read More
Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat
Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day.Read More
Response to PPE corruption: 'It's as though the ANC is speaking from two mouths'
Investigative reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh talks about the two factions centred around President Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.Read More