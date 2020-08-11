R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
International Youth Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paula Hildebrand - Chairperson at Social African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice
Today at 05:10
Public to get direct line to NPA head office
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 05:50
Court ruling puts breaks on COCT's bid to buy power
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Are today's student drivers better prepared than we were?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 06:40
SA's tourism industry sector welcomes intra-provincial travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerriline Fouche
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Shilowa on explosive Zondo Commission testimony
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 07:20
Cat (allegedy) run over by Cape cops
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 08:07
Safety concerns as SA airports lose crucial landing systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 08:21
Funeral costs rise amid pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Manesh Govender - President at National Funeral Directors Association
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Economic and tourism update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruptiom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Topic is how online learning has been revolutionused by COVID 19 and what employment opportunities could be avail for trainers and facilitators online now
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday' Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend... 11 August 2020 6:36 PM
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel. 11 August 2020 5:49 PM
Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent. 11 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Local
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Business
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime? "Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!" 11 August 2020 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?

11 August 2020 8:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stuart Theobald
Lockdown
COVID-19
business relief
Small business relief
COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?

Since the R200 billion loan guarantee scheme was launched in May, only R13 billion has been paid over to business owners - that's a paltry 6.6%.

Meanwhile many desperate businesses have shut down while others are hanging on by the skin of their teeth in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, financial analyst and chairman of Intellidex.

Theobald has also been a consultant to government on the project.

He says one of the main reasons the scheme hasn't been working is that the relief came too late in the lockdown.

We went into lockdown in late March and the scheme only became active in mid-May.

Stuart Theobald, Financial analyst and chairman - Intellidex

Theobald also cites problematic "design features".

[they] discourage applications, such as the requirement for personal surety from the owners of businesses, the limited eligibility of which businesses can apply, what they can use the proceeds for...

Stuart Theobald, Financial analyst and chairman - Intellidex

These constraints have really limited the appetite from businesses to use the scheme.

Stuart Theobald, Financial analyst and chairman - Intellidex

At the same time banks have faced more or less the same credit risk requirements that they apply for any other business they do, so banks haven't really been able to increase their risk appetite to lend more aggressively in terms of the scheme.

Stuart Theobald, Financial analyst and chairman - Intellidex

These loans need to bridge finance companies through this crisis to keep their doors open and ensure that much of the economy survives...

Stuart Theobald, Financial analyst and chairman - Intellidex

From the beginning of August some changes have been made, he says, to make the process easier for borrowers and also for banks to increase lending volumes.

Hopefully the more recent numbers will show a change in the trend that we've seen so far.

Stuart Theobald, Financial analyst and chairman - Intellidex

Hear more from Theobald in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?


11 August 2020 8:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stuart Theobald
Lockdown
COVID-19
business relief
Small business relief
COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme

More from Business

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m

11 August 2020 7:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

11 August 2020 6:43 PM

Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Females women entrepreneurs high-five businesswomen 123rfbusiness 123rf

40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'

11 August 2020 3:04 PM

"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.

11 August 2020 11:32 AM

You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female woman businesspeople diverse office 123rf 123rfbusiness

It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM

Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zari-hassan-image-supplied-by-zari-hassanpng

Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success

9 August 2020 11:22 AM

Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

plumbing pipework 123rf

Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers

9 August 2020 8:51 AM

Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-message-cellphone-mobile-app-screen-social-media-data-internet-123rf

New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages

8 August 2020 1:57 PM

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gilbert rugby ball

It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only

7 August 2020 3:09 PM

It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m

11 August 2020 7:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

11 August 2020 6:43 PM

Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'

11 August 2020 6:36 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Females women entrepreneurs high-five businesswomen 123rfbusiness 123rf

40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'

11 August 2020 3:04 PM

"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women using cellphones cell phone data 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

SA's first-ever digital census being tested

11 August 2020 1:47 PM

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

11 August 2020 12:51 PM

"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school

11 August 2020 10:04 AM

Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public

10 August 2020 1:50 PM

An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

Hanekom accepts Zuma's Twitter apology, tips hat to courts for doing its duty

10 August 2020 1:18 PM

'Albeit that the apology may have come across as begrudging and even a reluctant apology, I accept it' says Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200807-limberg-aquifer-edjpg

Table Mountain Aquifer filling Steenbras Dam, part of drought-resilience strat

10 August 2020 11:25 AM

Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says when all 4 boreholes are running it will yield 30 million litres of water a day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

Business Politics

Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport

Local

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe govt defends arrests, denies kidnappings and hardship

11 August 2020 7:56 PM

Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast

11 August 2020 7:38 PM

Police hunt 6 suspects after robbery at Bryanston jewellery store

11 August 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA