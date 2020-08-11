Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
The premier says he's been invited to a consultative meeting with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) this Saturday (15 August) at 10 am.
Therefore, he doubts any big announcement will be made before then.
WATCH: Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde
When the alcohol ban was reinstated during a televised update last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the State of Disaster until Saturday 15 August.
It's expected that the declared State of Disaster will be extended this weekend, with some updated (or relaxed) lockdown regulations.
Winde says the Western Cape is ready for all economic activities to get back into full swing in the province, including the sale of alochol.
RELATED: Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted - WC Health Dept
The provincial leader has described some of the rumours going around regarding the sale of booze as "positive posturing".
In the meantime, he's encouraged Western Cape residents to support the local businesses, including the hospitality and tourism sector.
I've been saying stay at home... but now I'm saying, if you're able to do it safely, go out and support a small business or have a meal at a restaurant - I promise you, every time you do that, you're going to save a job.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We need to avert a second wave... but we definitely have to put a focus on the economy and on opening up other services that have been blocked.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with John Maytham:
