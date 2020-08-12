'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's challenge to parliamentary process to remove her to be heard today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
MSF: What our Global Accountability Report - March to May 2020 revealed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 12:33
Dariusz Dziewanski: what my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 12:40
The long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions- virtual public webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 13:32
Corona Cape Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brooke Hobson-Jones
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE:: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015 Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster. 12 August 2020 9:23 AM
Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA "It’s a crime!" says Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector, Cape of Good Hope SPCA). "We’re lodging a formal complaint with Ipid." 12 August 2020 8:50 AM
'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment. 12 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Local
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Politics
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Business
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime? "Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!" 11 August 2020 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

12 August 2020 7:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Electricity
DA
IPPs
City of Cape Town

DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.

A North Gauteng High Court judgement has halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers.

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham talks to Africa Melane about the judgment.

We have taken note of the judgment but it was disappointing. It's been a very lengthy time period since the initial application was made.

Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

There have been several ministers of minerals and energy since the application was first made in 2015, and he notes none of them ever took a decision regarding the request by the City.

The City was really trying to provide for its residents and ensure that loadshedding and rolling blackouts were alleviated by sourcing additional power supply, and that has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and petty power politics.

Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

RELATED: Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare

Mileham says it has nothing to do with a lack of regulatory framework.

The minister has extraordinary powers in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act to make determinations that would allow municipalities to procure their own electricity.

Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

The minister has the power to do so in tandem with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

All that needs to happen is a decision needs to be taken...but despite the City of Cape Town having all required documentation submitted in 2015 and following up regularly...it was completely ignored.

Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

The City's request? To separate generation from the transmission in Eskom.

So that the transmission section would be an independent operator purchasing from a variety of suppliers, including Eskom's current generation facility, but also from all the Independent Power Producers, on a level playing field.

Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

This would circumvent Eskom buying from IPPs and would create a completely independent middle operator who would purchase from everybody equally.

One of the clauses in that bill was making provision for metropolitan municipalities to be able to purchase electricity directly from IPPs where they had the financial and technical capabilities to do so.

Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

Listen to the interview below:


12 August 2020 7:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Electricity
DA
IPPs
City of Cape Town

More from Local

e5f2f890-d720-4891-a1ff-f0608f22c002.jpg

Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015

12 August 2020 9:23 AM

Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cat Pet

Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA

12 August 2020 8:50 AM

"It’s a crime!" says Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector, Cape of Good Hope SPCA). "We’re lodging a formal complaint with Ipid."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'

11 August 2020 6:36 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-point-funicular-03jpg

Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen

11 August 2020 5:49 PM

The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bertha-meltzer-cape-town-mediclinicpng

Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family

11 August 2020 3:47 PM

Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Females women entrepreneurs high-five businesswomen 123rfbusiness 123rf

40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'

11 August 2020 3:04 PM

"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women using cellphones cell phone data 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

SA's first-ever digital census being tested

11 August 2020 1:47 PM

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

st-james-beach-2jpg

St James Beach bathing boxes are here to stay, but they may soon be closed off

11 August 2020 12:53 PM

City of Cape Town coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says the iconic beach huts may soon be closed off to public use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

11 August 2020 12:51 PM

"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siseko-cisco-mhlana-facebbo-accountjpg

Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up

11 August 2020 12:15 PM

Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

e5f2f890-d720-4891-a1ff-f0608f22c002.jpg

Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015

12 August 2020 9:23 AM

Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?

11 August 2020 8:48 PM

Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m

11 August 2020 7:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

11 August 2020 6:43 PM

Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'

11 August 2020 6:36 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Females women entrepreneurs high-five businesswomen 123rfbusiness 123rf

40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'

11 August 2020 3:04 PM

"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women using cellphones cell phone data 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

SA's first-ever digital census being tested

11 August 2020 1:47 PM

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

11 August 2020 12:51 PM

"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school

11 August 2020 10:04 AM

Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public

10 August 2020 1:50 PM

An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

Local Politics

Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA

Local

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

AFU to help Eskom recoup nearly R4bn from former execs, board members

12 August 2020 10:28 AM

Cash-strapped NSA promised additional funding by GP education

12 August 2020 9:34 AM

EC govt lifestyle audit: Mabuyane reiterates importance of ‘clean’ leadership

12 August 2020 9:06 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA