'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding





A North Gauteng High Court judgement has halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers.

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham talks to Africa Melane about the judgment.

We have taken note of the judgment but it was disappointing. It's been a very lengthy time period since the initial application was made. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

There have been several ministers of minerals and energy since the application was first made in 2015, and he notes none of them ever took a decision regarding the request by the City.

The City was really trying to provide for its residents and ensure that loadshedding and rolling blackouts were alleviated by sourcing additional power supply, and that has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and petty power politics. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

Mileham says it has nothing to do with a lack of regulatory framework.

The minister has extraordinary powers in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act to make determinations that would allow municipalities to procure their own electricity. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

The minister has the power to do so in tandem with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

All that needs to happen is a decision needs to be taken...but despite the City of Cape Town having all required documentation submitted in 2015 and following up regularly...it was completely ignored. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

The City's request? To separate generation from the transmission in Eskom.

So that the transmission section would be an independent operator purchasing from a variety of suppliers, including Eskom's current generation facility, but also from all the Independent Power Producers, on a level playing field. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

This would circumvent Eskom buying from IPPs and would create a completely independent middle operator who would purchase from everybody equally.

One of the clauses in that bill was making provision for metropolitan municipalities to be able to purchase electricity directly from IPPs where they had the financial and technical capabilities to do so. Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA

Listen to the interview below: