'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding
A North Gauteng High Court judgement has halted the City of Cape Town's plans to procure electricity from Independent Power Producers.
DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham talks to Africa Melane about the judgment.
We have taken note of the judgment but it was disappointing. It's been a very lengthy time period since the initial application was made.Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA
There have been several ministers of minerals and energy since the application was first made in 2015, and he notes none of them ever took a decision regarding the request by the City.
The City was really trying to provide for its residents and ensure that loadshedding and rolling blackouts were alleviated by sourcing additional power supply, and that has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and petty power politics.Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA
RELATED: Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare
Mileham says it has nothing to do with a lack of regulatory framework.
The minister has extraordinary powers in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act to make determinations that would allow municipalities to procure their own electricity.Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA
The minister has the power to do so in tandem with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
All that needs to happen is a decision needs to be taken...but despite the City of Cape Town having all required documentation submitted in 2015 and following up regularly...it was completely ignored.Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA
The City's request? To separate generation from the transmission in Eskom.
So that the transmission section would be an independent operator purchasing from a variety of suppliers, including Eskom's current generation facility, but also from all the Independent Power Producers, on a level playing field.Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA
This would circumvent Eskom buying from IPPs and would create a completely independent middle operator who would purchase from everybody equally.
One of the clauses in that bill was making provision for metropolitan municipalities to be able to purchase electricity directly from IPPs where they had the financial and technical capabilities to do so.Kevin Mileham, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - DA
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015
Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.Read More
Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA
"It’s a crime!" says Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector, Cape of Good Hope SPCA). "We’re lodging a formal complaint with Ipid."Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen
The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel.Read More
Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family
Bertha Meltzer, aged 103, is one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in South Africa, and possibly the continent.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
SA's first-ever digital census being tested
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.Read More
St James Beach bathing boxes are here to stay, but they may soon be closed off
City of Cape Town coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says the iconic beach huts may soon be closed off to public use.Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up
Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral.Read More
More from Politics
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015
Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
SA's first-ever digital census being tested
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking.Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school
Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.Read More
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public
An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials.Read More