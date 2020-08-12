Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015





At the Zondo Commission on Tuesday, former National Treasury DG, Lungisa Fuzile had strong words for the man who spent all of four days as South Africa's Finance Minister in December 2015, Des Van Rooyen.

Former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a shocking day of testimony at the Zondo Commission.

Shilowa had strong views back in 2015 on the appointment of Van Rooyen.

Sent this tweet as soon as I heard the news. https://t.co/fhSW0R45fG — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) August 11, 2020

On the evening that I heard the news, I tweeted that I knew the fellow from when he was the mayor of Merafong, and that it was going to be a disaster. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng

He says his concerns had little to do with Van Rooyen's skills in the area if financial understanding but rather his view that the man lacked the ability to work with a range of different people.

Looking at what had happened when he was the mayor of Merafong, an area in which there was real contestation by some people feeling they want to belong to Gauteng and others wanting to belong to the North West, an area in which needed sophistry, he was found very wanting. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng

Hence Shilowa's tweet back in 2015.

I thought he would not be the right person or the job and it looks like there were other people who thought the same, and I'm glad we were spared the experiment. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng

After Tuesday's testimony at the Zondo Commission, is the country moving any closer to demonstrating the extent of state capture and how it has worked, asks Refilwe?

Shilowa compares commissions to cricket.

One must always look at the wicket and never be taken on by the team that is at that time fielding or bowling. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng

Van Rooyen's choice and appointment of advisors came under fire at the commission, one being that of Mohammed Bobat.

But in terms of what Des was saying yesterday, what I found intriguing for me, something that should never be allowed is that firstly, here he was taking on someone to become his political advisor...somebody he had met once and spoken to a couple of times on the phone if he is to be believed. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng

Shilowa says Van Rooyen had not even seen the candidate's CV yet appointed him as special advisor.

It does beg the question, did he really not know these people? If he really did not know them, were they suggested by someone and for what good reason? And only the good judge can determine where the truth lies on such matters. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng

