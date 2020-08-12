Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA





Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA are investigating a case of animal cruelty by the South African Police Service (Saps) after receiving security camera footage of a police vehicle driving over a cat in Woodstock.

The video shows how police officers drive over a cat as it runs across the road.

The vehicle slows down but the police officers fail to stop and assist the injured animal.

What does the law say about our legal responsibility when unintentionally injuring an animal, or finding one that is hurt?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Any person that leaves an animal to suffer is guilty of a criminal offence in terms of the Animals Protection Act… As soon as the police officers realised that they injured the animal… legally, they would’ve had to attend to the animal… Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

It’s a crime… fines of up to R40 000 and/or 12 months imprisonment… Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Sho! I think there are drunk drivers who get away with less than that! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Accidents happen, but the fact that they slowed down, looked out the window and saw this cat, but just continued driving, leaving the animal to suffer – that is a criminal offence! For that, they should be taken to task. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We will lodge a formal complaint with Ipid... Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The right thing to do is to phone the SPCA… give an exact location. Our team is on call 24/7… Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

