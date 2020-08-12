[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner
Philedlphean Kate Nyx took to Twitter to share a video of her 8-year-old cat Winston who has learned to play his tiny piano when he wants dinner or her attention.
In the video, she tells Winston it is not yet dinner time and he gives her a look and continues banging away at the keyboards.
LadBible reports Kate is a musician and bought the little piano when she was at school. She says Winston used to scream and run around and now he uses e piano instead.
Watch the video below:
Dinner time is 2 hours from now pic.twitter.com/apG7l19uRD— Kate Nyx 🚨ACAB🚨 (@IAmKateNyx) August 4, 2020
Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:
