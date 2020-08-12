[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
La Colombe: How is South Africa's number one restaurant handling the time of restrictions?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 16:10
ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:45
New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vanessa Harris - Kalk Bay Theatre
Today at 17:46
SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Williamson - Event organiser
Today at 18:11
PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner

12 August 2020 11:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Winston the cat

His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention.

Philedlphean Kate Nyx took to Twitter to share a video of her 8-year-old cat Winston who has learned to play his tiny piano when he wants dinner or her attention.

In the video, she tells Winston it is not yet dinner time and he gives her a look and continues banging away at the keyboards.

LadBible reports Kate is a musician and bought the little piano when she was at school. She says Winston used to scream and run around and now he uses e piano instead.

Watch the video below:

Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:


