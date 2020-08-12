It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry





Death is a booming business right now, but costs are spiralling.

The funeral industry is on a temporary hiring spree to deal with the huge number of deaths due to Covid-19.

The cost of burials has, on average, shot up by 25% since the start of the lockdown.

Almost 11 000 South Africans have died so far from Covid-19.

Funeral parlours blame extra Covid-related expenses such as protective equipment for the price hikes.

Some municipalities have also added additional cemetery charges.

A basic funeral in South Africa costs between about R9000 and R10 000.

Before the lockdown, the same funeral would set you back around R8000.

Did you know?

Avbob was founded in 1918 to bring down the rising cost of burials after the Spanish Flu took the lives of 300 000 South Africans within six weeks.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Manesh Govender, President of the National Funeral Directors Association.

PPE is a major contributor to increased costs… We’re treating everyone as a Covid-19 case right now… We’re using two or three body bags [per body] … Manesh Govender, President - National Funeral Directors Association

We’re bringing in more staff… It’s worse now [than at the height of the HIV pandemic] … Manesh Govender, President - National Funeral Directors Association

It’s not price gouging… Manesh Govender, President - National Funeral Directors Association

