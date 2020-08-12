SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption





SA First Forum convener advocate Rod Solomons will lead a march to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) offices in Cape Town on Thursday 13 August to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The civil group wants the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi to urgently act against politicians and government officials accused of corruption.

Solomons claims that President Ramaposa has shown no will to remove ANC members complicit in the looting of state resources.

According to Solomons, South Africans are tired of "nice speeches" and "excuses". He says that it's now time for court action.

The activist says former ministers and senior public officials, including the likes of Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, must be brought to book.

We are p**sed off South Africans at the inactivity of the NPA, all the excuses and the weakness of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum

The problem is that the NDPP wants almost water-tight cases. You are never guaranteed to be successful with a case inn court, you need to go test it in court. Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum

We're saying that there is enough evidence that has come out in terms of the various investigations and commissions of inquiry. Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum

There should be enough evidence to take some of them to court. Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum

What South Africans want is for these people to in court and to be able to go and make their case. If they say they are not guilty, let them prove it. Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum

