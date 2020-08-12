SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption
SA First Forum convener advocate Rod Solomons will lead a march to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) offices in Cape Town on Thursday 13 August to hand over a memorandum of demands.
The civil group wants the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi to urgently act against politicians and government officials accused of corruption.
Solomons claims that President Ramaposa has shown no will to remove ANC members complicit in the looting of state resources.
According to Solomons, South Africans are tired of "nice speeches" and "excuses". He says that it's now time for court action.
The activist says former ministers and senior public officials, including the likes of Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, must be brought to book.
We are p**sed off South Africans at the inactivity of the NPA, all the excuses and the weakness of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
The problem is that the NDPP wants almost water-tight cases. You are never guaranteed to be successful with a case inn court, you need to go test it in court.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
We're saying that there is enough evidence that has come out in terms of the various investigations and commissions of inquiry.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
There should be enough evidence to take some of them to court.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
What South Africans want is for these people to in court and to be able to go and make their case. If they say they are not guilty, let them prove it.Advocate Rod Solomons, Convener - SA First Forum
Listen to Rod Solomons in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Politics
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data
"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).Read More
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'
US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.Read More
Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office
EWN's Babalo Ndenze is following the case in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015
Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.Read More
'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding
DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More