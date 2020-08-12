Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office





Mkhwebane is applying for an interim interdict on the removal process, pending a judicial review on that decision by Parliament to formulate rules on how to remove heads of Chapter 9 institutions, such as the Office of the Public Protector.

Lester Kiewit talks to EWN's Babalo Ndenze covering the case.

He says Mkhwebane's lawyer Dali Mpofu has just listed why this should be challenged.

He argues that first of all, the motion by Natasha Mazzone, the DA Chief Whip, was a defective motion. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Mpofu said that Mazzone herself had acknowledged this.

Mpofu says it is based on hearsay, describing some of the allegations as scurrilous and saying a lot of them were derived from the media. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Mkhwebane's legal representative also said there has been no removal of Chapter 9 institution head in democratic South Africa

The Public Protector's team argues it is a vendetta against her by the DA, when it was, in fact, an ANC-majority National Assembly that passed the rules to remove heads of Chapter 9 institutions originally.

