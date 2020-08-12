SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'
“Single-prick” SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM rapid tests kits are now available in the country.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority have authorised the use of the test kits, produced by Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech.
The test can detect antibodies in blood samples that the immune system forms in response to an infection by the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Direct Retail Goods CEO Graeme Pienaar.
Direct Retail Goods is a medical industry supplier.
It has received 10 000 rapid test kits destined for research facilities, government labs and drug companies conducting vaccine trials.
An additional 750 000 test kits are on order.
We specialise in diagnostics… We deal with retailers such as Clicks and Dis-Chem… We do a lot of research when it comes to sourcing… cowboys are trying to supply the market…Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods
The antibody test is going to be used to supplement PCR tests. You also need to identify convalescent plasma donors. You’ve got to do targeted surveillance and hot spot tracing. Most of the public wants to know if they’ve been infected with this virus.Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods
Past the 33rd day, the sensitivity of the kit declines… The antibodies stay in your body for quite some time…Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods
The stock is here! It’s fresh… We can roll it out incredibly quickly.Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
