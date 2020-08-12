SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
La Colombe: How is South Africa's number one restaurant handling the time of restrictions?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 16:10
ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:45
New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vanessa Harris - Kalk Bay Theatre
Today at 17:46
SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Williamson - Event organiser
Today at 18:11
PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend A total of 1,139 traffic fines were issued while three people were arrested for transporting booze and cigarettes during operation... 12 August 2020 3:08 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Solo Cape Town gangsters forced to fend for themselves and use extreme violence Crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski says some gangsters in Cape Town choose to stand alone and take dangerous risks to survive ami... 12 August 2020 1:55 PM
View all Local
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyri... 12 August 2020 12:43 PM
View all Politics
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association). 12 August 2020 10:49 AM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

12 August 2020 12:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kieno Kammies
Clicks
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Dis-Chem
Sahpra
SARS-CoV-2
rapid antibody test
antibody test
antibody tests
COVID-19 antibody testing kit
IgG/IgM
SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM
Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
Direct Retail Goods
Graeme Pienaar
PCR tests
PCR

Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.

“Single-prick” SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM rapid tests kits are now available in the country.

Related article: It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority have authorised the use of the test kits, produced by Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech.

The test can detect antibodies in blood samples that the immune system forms in response to an infection by the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Direct Retail Goods CEO Graeme Pienaar.

Direct Retail Goods is a medical industry supplier.

It has received 10 000 rapid test kits destined for research facilities, government labs and drug companies conducting vaccine trials.

An additional 750 000 test kits are on order.

We specialise in diagnostics… We deal with retailers such as Clicks and Dis-Chem… We do a lot of research when it comes to sourcing… cowboys are trying to supply the market…

Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods

The antibody test is going to be used to supplement PCR tests. You also need to identify convalescent plasma donors. You’ve got to do targeted surveillance and hot spot tracing. Most of the public wants to know if they’ve been infected with this virus.

Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods

Past the 33rd day, the sensitivity of the kit declines… The antibodies stay in your body for quite some time…

Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods

The stock is here! It’s fresh… We can roll it out incredibly quickly.

Graeme Pienaar, CEO - Direct Retail Goods

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


12 August 2020 12:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kieno Kammies
Clicks
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Dis-Chem
Sahpra
SARS-CoV-2
rapid antibody test
antibody test
antibody tests
COVID-19 antibody testing kit
IgG/IgM
SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM
Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
Direct Retail Goods
Graeme Pienaar
PCR tests
PCR

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Coffin coronavirus covid-19 death deaths 123rf

It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry

12 August 2020 10:49 AM

Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

11 August 2020 12:51 PM

"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

haji-mohamed-dawjee-picture-suppliedjpg

SA journalist describes long-haul Covid-19 symptoms after nearly two months

11 August 2020 10:57 AM

Journalist and author Haji Mohamed Dawjee describes ongoing pain, fatigue, fogginess, lack of concentration and forgetfulness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school

11 August 2020 10:04 AM

Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Western Cape 123rf

Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH

10 August 2020 5:37 PM

Western Cape Department Of Health HOD Keith Cloete says in the past 7 days only 73 cases reported in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine won't eradicate virus but will help break and slow transmission

10 August 2020 5:05 PM

Professor Shabir Mahdi, at the NICD explains why immunising as many people as possible once there is a vaccine is crucial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

'Traditional cigarette brands drop from 75% share to under 20% during lockdown'

10 August 2020 9:10 AM

Local brands have increased not only market share, but also the unit costs, by way more than the average 250%, says Reep survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinking under the influence drunk driving DUI alcohol 123rfcrime 123rf

Hospitals will be able to cope should alcohol ban be lifted -W Cape Health

10 August 2020 8:29 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief DG, says hospitals in the Western Cape can cope with Covid-19 as well as non-Covid trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gilbert rugby ball

It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only

7 August 2020 3:09 PM

It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

Local

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Local Business Lifestyle

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Court papers reveal Popcru infighting as ex-general secretary challenges axing

12 August 2020 3:29 PM

Kraaifontein protesters burn tyres, throw stones as shacks demolished again

12 August 2020 3:23 PM

Reserve Bank to appeal court ruling setting aside parts of VBS report

12 August 2020 3:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA