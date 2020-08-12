'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'
Lester Kiewit chats to US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector about the news that Biden has selected Californian senator Kamala Harris as his presumptive vice-presidential nominee.
Spector says picking a strong candidate with presidential ambitions is not without precedent and cites Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon who both were vice-presidents who became presidents of the United States.
In the case of Kamila Harris, she is very clearly ambitious. She is 55 so it means she is a whole generation younger than her running mate there is plenty of space for her to be the go-to nominee in 2024 if Joe Biden is unable to run for a second term or chooses not to.Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Even 8 years thereafter she would still be an enormously viable presidential candidate, he adds.
I like to think of her as the future of the country.Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Her mother was born in India, her father in Jamaica and her husband is white and Jewish.
She looks more like the America that is coming to be rather than a stereotypical, if I may use that word, African-American woman. It's more complex than that and I think more hopeful.Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Listen to the interview with Brooks Spector below:
