Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data





There has been a spike in farm attacks, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

Saps statistics indicate that there were 80 attacks between January and March 2020 with 48 attacks reported between April and June this year.

There were six farm attacks during January and March 2019 and seven between April and June 2019.

In response to the rise in farm attacks, Saps and Agri SA have agreed to collaborate with regards to rural safety.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at the Western Cape Government.

Many people are suffering in rural communities, irrespective of race. Recently in KZN, 30 black farmers were killed. Nobody in the media captured this… People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian… Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

The DA calls on the government to declare rural safety, farm attacks and farm murders as priority crimes… Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

50% of all South Africa’s agricultural exports go to the rest of Africa. If farm murders continue, we comprise food security on the African continent… Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

This is a national crisis! Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

We’re partnering with farm neighbourhood watches… We’re asking them to apply for accreditation… We’ll then issue them with equipment and financial resources… We are putting up cameras… We can track number plates… Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government

