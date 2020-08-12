Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data
There has been a spike in farm attacks, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).
Saps statistics indicate that there were 80 attacks between January and March 2020 with 48 attacks reported between April and June this year.
There were six farm attacks during January and March 2019 and seven between April and June 2019.
Related article: 'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
In response to the rise in farm attacks, Saps and Agri SA have agreed to collaborate with regards to rural safety.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at the Western Cape Government.
Many people are suffering in rural communities, irrespective of race. Recently in KZN, 30 black farmers were killed. Nobody in the media captured this… People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian…Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government
The DA calls on the government to declare rural safety, farm attacks and farm murders as priority crimes…Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government
50% of all South Africa’s agricultural exports go to the rest of Africa. If farm murders continue, we comprise food security on the African continent…Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government
This is a national crisis!Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government
We’re partnering with farm neighbourhood watches… We’re asking them to apply for accreditation… We’ll then issue them with equipment and financial resources… We are putting up cameras… We can track number plates…Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture - Western Cape Government
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend
A total of 1,139 traffic fines were issued while three people were arrested for transporting booze and cigarettes during operations across the Western Cape this past long weekend.Read More
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)
CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Solo Cape Town gangsters forced to fend for themselves and use extreme violence
Crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski says some gangsters in Cape Town choose to stand alone and take dangerous risks to survive amid merciless gang warfare.Read More
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'
Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.Read More
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry
Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015
Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.Read More
Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA
"It’s a crime!" says Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector, Cape of Good Hope SPCA). "We’re lodging a formal complaint with Ipid."Read More
'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding
DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen
The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel.Read More
More from Business
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)
CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'
Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.Read More
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry
Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc.
You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel.Read More
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.Read More
More from Politics
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'
US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.Read More
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption
The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office
EWN's Babalo Ndenze is following the case in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015
Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.Read More
'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding
DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
More from Opinion
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)
CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.Read More
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'
"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'
“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More