WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend
Traffic authorities set up 75 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations across the province from Friday 7 August until Monday 10 August 2020.
A total of 7,786 vehicles were stopped and checked during this period, according to the Western Cape Transport Department.
More than 1,100 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, to the value of R1,042,650.
A total of 112 speeding offences were recorded. Six vehicles were impounded and 17 were discontinued for unroadworthiness.
In addition to traffic violations, 26 charges were laid in relation to the current level 3 lockdown regulations.
Three arrests were made for the transportation of liquor and tobacco and fines to the value of R39,500 were issued for contravening lockdown rules.
Another 11 arrests were made in connection with drunk driving, fraudulent documentation, negligent driving and the possession of dagga (740 kg).
A total of seven crashes occurred over the long weekend and 16 people died - a rise from 2019's long weekend fatalities where 14 people died.
At the same time, the emergency medical services (EMS) staff had their hands full this long weekend as officials responded to 5,038 incidents across the Western Cape.
Ambulance crews have grouped the call-outs under the following categories:
- non-cardiac pain (883);
- respiratory complaints (568);
- obstetric complaints (455);
- weapon assault (305);
- neurological complaints (252);
- abdominal complaints (208);
- vomiting/diarrhea (202);
- musculoskeletal complaints (199);
- COVID-19 (162);
- and forensic pathology (157).
Provincial health authorities say most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Paarl and Worcester Hospitals.
