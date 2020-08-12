Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA

12 August 2020 5:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NGO
gbv
gender based violence
Women4Women
Woman empowerment
Dischem RAK

The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women.

Women4Women was founded by former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts and teaches life skills to underprivileged girls.

The former beauty queen and businesswoman was brought to tears when she was told about the R120,000 donation from Dis-Chem.

Nell-Roberts says that Women4Women was on the verge of postponing their programmes for the remainder of the year due to a lack of funding.

But with this R120,000 donation, the initiative can continue making a remarkable impact on the lives of hundreds of girls across South Africa.

Image: Women4Women.co.za

The Dis-Chem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman has applauded Women4Women for the phenomenal work they do to uplift the girl child from impoverished areas.

The youth are the future of tomorrow...The country needs the youth to succeed in order for the country to survive and make something of itself.

Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem representative

At Dis-Chem, we believe that these girls deserve a chance and an opportunity.

Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem representative

Nell-Roberts says she created the initiative after noticing a need for "non-traditional education" in township areas.

She says the organisation runs 25 projects around townships across the country.

All the teachers, facilitators, and mentors are trained and volunteer their time to conduct various life skills and self-development courses.

A lot of young girls are oppressed and they don't learn all the basic things [that others take for granted]... such as basic self-defense, personal safety, how to report a crime, menstrual health, sexual health, the A to Z of contraception, basic finance, entrepreneurship... personal grooming and confidence.

Cindy Nell-Roberts, Founder - Women4Women

We've seen girls come out of very bad situations... to flying high... finding themselves, getting themselves apartments.

Cindy Nell-Roberts, Founder - Women4Women

Listen to the heart-warming exchange on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Dis-Chem Random Acts of Kindness with CapeTalk

