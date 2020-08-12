Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA





Women4Women was founded by former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts and teaches life skills to underprivileged girls.

The former beauty queen and businesswoman was brought to tears when she was told about the R120,000 donation from Dis-Chem.

Nell-Roberts says that Women4Women was on the verge of postponing their programmes for the remainder of the year due to a lack of funding.

But with this R120,000 donation, the initiative can continue making a remarkable impact on the lives of hundreds of girls across South Africa.

Image: Women4Women.co.za

The Dis-Chem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman has applauded Women4Women for the phenomenal work they do to uplift the girl child from impoverished areas.

The youth are the future of tomorrow...The country needs the youth to succeed in order for the country to survive and make something of itself. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem representative

At Dis-Chem, we believe that these girls deserve a chance and an opportunity. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem representative

Nell-Roberts says she created the initiative after noticing a need for "non-traditional education" in township areas.

She says the organisation runs 25 projects around townships across the country.

All the teachers, facilitators, and mentors are trained and volunteer their time to conduct various life skills and self-development courses.

A lot of young girls are oppressed and they don't learn all the basic things [that others take for granted]... such as basic self-defense, personal safety, how to report a crime, menstrual health, sexual health, the A to Z of contraception, basic finance, entrepreneurship... personal grooming and confidence. Cindy Nell-Roberts, Founder - Women4Women

We've seen girls come out of very bad situations... to flying high... finding themselves, getting themselves apartments. Cindy Nell-Roberts, Founder - Women4Women

