Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women. 12 August 2020 5:56 PM
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliame... 12 August 2020 4:40 PM
WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend A total of 1,139 traffic fines were issued while three people were arrested for transporting booze and cigarettes during operation... 12 August 2020 3:08 PM
View all Local
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyri... 12 August 2020 12:43 PM
View all Politics
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association). 12 August 2020 10:49 AM
View all Business
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced

12 August 2020 4:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Parliament
Advocate Dali Mpofu
DA
Western Cape High Court
Inquiry
fitness to hold office
impeachment process

The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

Mkhwebane has challenged the parliamentary process to investigate her fitness to hold office - a process that could lead to her removal.

RELATED: Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office

The Democratic Alliance (DA) initially called for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in December last year. The motion was backed by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

Mkhwebane's lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, has accused the DA of having a “vendetta” against his client.

However, Western Cape High Court judge Vincent Saldanha doesn't seem to be buying that story, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

RELATED: 'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

Judge Saldanha also questioned Mpofu's argument that MPs who have questioned Mkhwebane's competence in the past should not be allowed to participate in the impeachment process.

The judge also slammed Mkhwebane's lawyer for comparing the rules that will be used to conduct an impeachment inquiry to an apartheid-era clause.

There were numerous altercations between the judge and Dali Mpofu which kicked off with the judge's deep disquiet over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's comparing the rule to the so-called Sobukwe clause.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Mpofu tried to suggest that his criticism was based on the fact that much of the rules have been put together by DA.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Busisiwe Mkhwebane launched an attack on the so-called malicious Democratic Alliance and suggesting that it had a vendetta against her... The judge said it was simply irrelevant.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Now the latest fight really centers on Busisiwe Mkhwebane's contention that anyone who has expressed criticism of her in the past, called for her to step down or questioned her competence... should be interdicted from participating in her inquiry to hold office. The judge basically asked Mpofu, 'Who would be left?'.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

If today's hearing is anything to go by, we know that at least one of these judges really does not appear to be convinced by the Public Protector's arguments.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


12 August 2020 4:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Parliament
Advocate Dali Mpofu
DA
Western Cape High Court
Inquiry
fitness to hold office
impeachment process

More from Politics

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data

12 August 2020 1:07 PM

"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'

12 August 2020 1:05 PM

US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi

SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption

12 August 2020 12:43 PM

The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office

12 August 2020 12:33 PM

EWN's Babalo Ndenze is following the case in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e5f2f890-d720-4891-a1ff-f0608f22c002.jpg

Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015

12 August 2020 9:23 AM

Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

12 August 2020 7:48 AM

DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?

11 August 2020 8:48 PM

Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m

11 August 2020 7:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

11 August 2020 6:43 PM

Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Western Cape Premier says decision on alcohol ban 'won't be before Saturday'

11 August 2020 6:36 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's highly unlikely that any changes to the alcohol ban will be announced before the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

women4womenjpg

Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA

12 August 2020 5:56 PM

The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180229-traffic-1jpg

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

12 August 2020 3:08 PM

A total of 1,139 traffic fines were issued while three people were arrested for transporting booze and cigarettes during operations across the Western Cape this past long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCTV surveillance Big Brother Banksy 123rf

Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)

12 August 2020 2:40 PM

CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170516 Gang tattoo

Solo Cape Town gangsters forced to fend for themselves and use extreme violence

12 August 2020 1:55 PM

Crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski says some gangsters in Cape Town choose to stand alone and take dangerous risks to survive amid merciless gang warfare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data

12 August 2020 1:07 PM

"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

12 August 2020 12:09 PM

Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffin coronavirus covid-19 death deaths 123rf

It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry

12 August 2020 10:49 AM

Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e5f2f890-d720-4891-a1ff-f0608f22c002.jpg

Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015

12 August 2020 9:23 AM

Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cat Pet

Cops drove over cat then left it to suffer and die - SPCA

12 August 2020 8:50 AM

"It’s a crime!" says Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector, Cape of Good Hope SPCA). "We’re lodging a formal complaint with Ipid."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

12 August 2020 7:48 AM

DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

Local

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Local Business Lifestyle

'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Theft of R200m from Popcru’s investment arm behind union infighting, court hears

12 August 2020 5:41 PM

Industry players mum on reports of lifting of tobacco, alcohol sale bans

12 August 2020 5:20 PM

Eskom calls on SA to reduce power consumption as system under pressure

12 August 2020 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA