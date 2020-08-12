Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced
Mkhwebane has challenged the parliamentary process to investigate her fitness to hold office - a process that could lead to her removal.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) initially called for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in December last year. The motion was backed by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.
Mkhwebane's lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, has accused the DA of having a “vendetta” against his client.
However, Western Cape High Court judge Vincent Saldanha doesn't seem to be buying that story, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
Judge Saldanha also questioned Mpofu's argument that MPs who have questioned Mkhwebane's competence in the past should not be allowed to participate in the impeachment process.
Judge Saldanha not convinced by Mpofu argument that MPs who had expressed views on @PublicProtector - particularly her fitness - were conflicted and should not be allowed to participate in impeachment process.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 12, 2020
Judge says, on this logic, no one could participate.
The judge also slammed Mkhwebane's lawyer for comparing the rules that will be used to conduct an impeachment inquiry to an apartheid-era clause.
Judge Saldanha tears into @PublicProtector for arguing that Parliament’s development of rules to govern an inquiry into her fitness to hold office were akin to apartheid government’s “Sobukwe clause” - which allowed apartheid govt to indefinitely imprison activist Robert Sobukwe— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 12, 2020
There were numerous altercations between the judge and Dali Mpofu which kicked off with the judge's deep disquiet over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's comparing the rule to the so-called Sobukwe clause.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Mpofu tried to suggest that his criticism was based on the fact that much of the rules have been put together by DA.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Busisiwe Mkhwebane launched an attack on the so-called malicious Democratic Alliance and suggesting that it had a vendetta against her... The judge said it was simply irrelevant.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Now the latest fight really centers on Busisiwe Mkhwebane's contention that anyone who has expressed criticism of her in the past, called for her to step down or questioned her competence... should be interdicted from participating in her inquiry to hold office. The judge basically asked Mpofu, 'Who would be left?'.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
If today's hearing is anything to go by, we know that at least one of these judges really does not appear to be convinced by the Public Protector's arguments.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
