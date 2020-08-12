



The Covid-19 lockdown has ravaged the restaurant industry.

Now that South Africans are allowed to dine out under relaxed Level 3 regulations, there's at least some hope again.

And there are patrons handsomely tipping their regular waiter to give them a leg up after months without income.

There are some staff though, who're apparently being shortchanged.

Waiter taking an order. Image: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler received an email alleging a Joburg restaurant owner is keeping back tips on credit card payments. Cash tips are split equally between the waiters.

"We agreed to these terms as we were all desperate for work" says the waiter, "but we cannot survive on such low money for very long."

He was getting between R100 and R400 a week - a week! - on these split tips. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiters' tips is illegal, not to mention immoral. Even deducting the bank charges [on card payments] is illegal. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It's a consumer injustice as well. Consumers think they are tipping the waiter when they are unwittingly adding that 10% or 15% to the restaurant's bottom line. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So here's the thing - if you really want to make sure that your waiter gets the tip you intend them to have, in full, pay them separately in cash. Don't just add the 10% or whatever to the total and pay by credit card. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler approached the restaurant owner in question - listen to the full story below:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'