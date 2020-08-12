Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage





When the theatre's owners Vanessa Harris and Ashley Searle could no longer make ends meet in May, they announced that they would be closing their doors indefinitely.

A few months down the line, and they've partnered with the Brass Bell restaurant to bring theatre lovers a new, refreshing experience on the pier.

Kalk Bay Theatre will move to a section of the restaurant known as the Bikini Bar, a space that is often used for live entertainment.

Harris says she's excited about this new chapter and hopes to stage the first production at the start of November.

We are in the Brass Bell... could you get a better view? Vanessa Harris, Co-owner - Kalk Bay Theatre

It's been a wonderful situation. The owner approached us and said he wanted to elevate the situation... something more sophisticated to keep the high energy and world-class. Vanessa Harris, Co-owner - Kalk Bay Theatre

It's surrounded by glass windows, looking out at the lighthouse. It's stunning! Vanessa Harris, Co-owner - Kalk Bay Theatre

