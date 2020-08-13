Hout Bay community mass-search after man allegedly sighted with missing toddler





Three-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo went missing in Hout Bay on Monday afternoon, last seen in Mandela Park.

The Pink Ladies Organisation and others have been involved int he search for the missing toddler.

Amoyo NPO CEO Kim Worrall talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest update. She says on Wednesday night information was received from the community that a man allegedly with the missing child had been sighted in the area.

We received some of the WhatsApp group messaged in the Imizamo Yethu community and I noticed at 6.30 pm that messages came in that a man and the child had been spotted Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She says over the next 20 minutes several messages came through indicating the direction in which the man was moving was towards the soccer field in Hout Bay.

Worrall's husband is a paramedic and so they took medical kits and blankets to the search area.

We said we need to go down there because if they do find the man and they do find the chid we need to be able to see to the needs of the child as soon as possible before we can get other medics there. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

What ensued was a chase. I personally did not see anything, but people claim to have seen him running. It was pitch dark by this time. kimKim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

They searched the immediate area to no avail.

We surmised he had potentially gone into the wetlands, the reed area. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She explains that community members claiming to see the man reported that he was wearing a black K-Way jacket and later in the search, a jacket matching that description was found in the search area.

But it has not been confirmed whether that is indeed his jacket. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

Members of the community who claim to have seen the man have, unfortunately, not yet reported the sightings to police, she adds.

So we are working on hearsay at this moment in time. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

The community of Hout Bay rallied in droves late on Wednesday night.

Literally thousands of people came out and searched for many hours. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She says they implemented various shifts through the night and continuing through today.

People have been monitoring and patrolling the perimetre of the area we are primarily searching and thank you to everybody who has been sharing the messages and the videos because I'm not sure how, but we got more sniffer dogs arriving...and we also had a private drone with a thermal camera come in at 2 am. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

No humans were found, however, but she says the drone will continue during daylight. The community will do an inch by inch search of Hout Bay on foot, including horse riders and kayaks involved.

He may have moved out o the area she acknowledges.

To be honest, he could be anywhere but what we want to do is make sure...he is not hiding under one of the many wooden boardwalks because the drone would not have picked that up. So we need to re-search and be thorough and end today knowing every inch of Hout Bay has been searched. Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She implores people to continue to use the hotlines with any information on the missing toddler.

It's been an absolute community effort.

Listen to the interview below:

Hotline details below: