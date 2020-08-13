Hout Bay community mass-search after man allegedly sighted with missing toddler

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:10
Overberg safe haven for animals faces tough times
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Luke Cornell
Today at 07:45
Indie Film Festival goes virtual
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
James Williamson
Today at 08:10
Who is Kamala Harris
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Spanish F1 + Brad Binder takes part in Austrian MotoGP on Sunday
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
Today at 08:50
Lockdown food with Sam Linsell
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sam Linsell
Today at 09:05
Postberg section of West Coast National Park opens today
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pat Bopape
Today at 09:21
No progress on case of minister who was allegedly raped
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
June Dolley-Major
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:50
Profile: Camilla Wolfson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Camilla Wolfson
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 August 2020 5:27 PM
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us' A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackle... 14 August 2020 3:36 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
View all Local
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair. 14 August 2020 8:31 AM
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown. 13 August 2020 7:09 PM
View all Politics
We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam "We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock. 14 August 2020 1:29 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching. 14 August 2020 10:08 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hout Bay community mass-search after man allegedly sighted with missing toddler

13 August 2020 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Imizamo Yethu
Missing child
The Pink Ladies Missing Children’s Organisation
Anothando Mhlontlo

Amoyo NPO CEO Kim Worrall describes Wednesday night's search for 3-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo. The search continues today.

Three-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo went missing in Hout Bay on Monday afternoon, last seen in Mandela Park.

The Pink Ladies Organisation and others have been involved int he search for the missing toddler.

Amoyo NPO CEO Kim Worrall talks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest update. She says on Wednesday night information was received from the community that a man allegedly with the missing child had been sighted in the area.

We received some of the WhatsApp group messaged in the Imizamo Yethu community and I noticed at 6.30 pm that messages came in that a man and the child had been spotted

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She says over the next 20 minutes several messages came through indicating the direction in which the man was moving was towards the soccer field in Hout Bay.

Worrall's husband is a paramedic and so they took medical kits and blankets to the search area.

We said we need to go down there because if they do find the man and they do find the chid we need to be able to see to the needs of the child as soon as possible before we can get other medics there.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

What ensued was a chase. I personally did not see anything, but people claim to have seen him running. It was pitch dark by this time.

kimKim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

They searched the immediate area to no avail.

We surmised he had potentially gone into the wetlands, the reed area.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She explains that community members claiming to see the man reported that he was wearing a black K-Way jacket and later in the search, a jacket matching that description was found in the search area.

But it has not been confirmed whether that is indeed his jacket.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

Members of the community who claim to have seen the man have, unfortunately, not yet reported the sightings to police, she adds.

So we are working on hearsay at this moment in time.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

The community of Hout Bay rallied in droves late on Wednesday night.

Literally thousands of people came out and searched for many hours.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She says they implemented various shifts through the night and continuing through today.

People have been monitoring and patrolling the perimetre of the area we are primarily searching and thank you to everybody who has been sharing the messages and the videos because I'm not sure how, but we got more sniffer dogs arriving...and we also had a private drone with a thermal camera come in at 2 am.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

No humans were found, however, but she says the drone will continue during daylight. The community will do an inch by inch search of Hout Bay on foot, including horse riders and kayaks involved.

He may have moved out o the area she acknowledges.

To be honest, he could be anywhere but what we want to do is make sure...he is not hiding under one of the many wooden boardwalks because the drone would not have picked that up. So we need to re-search and be thorough and end today knowing every inch of Hout Bay has been searched.

Kim Worrall, CEO - Amoya

She implores people to continue to use the hotlines with any information on the missing toddler.

It's been an absolute community effort.

Listen to the interview below:

Hotline details below:


13 August 2020 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Imizamo Yethu
Missing child
The Pink Ladies Missing Children’s Organisation
Anothando Mhlontlo

More from Local

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

14 August 2020 5:27 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

graduates-graduation-degree-diploma-university-higher-education-tertiary-123rf

Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us'

14 August 2020 3:36 PM

A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackles graduate unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-cannabis-drugs-substances-zol-123rf

Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert

14 August 2020 2:15 PM

Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it will likely be revised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCTV surveillance Big Brother camera 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam

14 August 2020 1:29 PM

"We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

load-shedding-black-out-power-cut-outage-candles-woman-darkness-lights-out-123rf

2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR

14 August 2020 10:44 AM

Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pudo-advert-video-screengrab-png

[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers

14 August 2020 10:08 AM

The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus torched on N2

Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2

14 August 2020 9:06 AM

"Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim

14 August 2020 8:31 AM

Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation

13 August 2020 7:09 PM

It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CTICC

CTICC field hospital to close its doors as Western Cape Covid-19 cases drop

13 August 2020 5:58 PM

Premier Alan Winde says the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) field hospital will be decommissioned over the next few weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2

Local Business

[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers

Local Business

[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Mozambique's Nyusi vows 'stability' after jihadists seize key port

14 August 2020 8:49 PM

Diplomatic flurry in blast-hit Lebanon as aid effort expands

14 August 2020 8:15 PM

Manhood must wait: COVID-19 delays South African circumcision rituals

14 August 2020 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA