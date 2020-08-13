Stage 2 loadshedding will kick in from 8am on Thursday
Loadshedding will start today from 8am, according to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
We regret to inform the country that starting from 8 this morning we will have to implement loadshedding Stage 2 this is due to the increase in breakdowns overnight and this morning.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
Stage 2 will apply for Eskom customers.
Areas of the City of Cape Town customers may be shed at Stage 1 as the City is protecting customers from one stage of load-shedding.
Remember to switch off electrical equipment prior to the start of load-shedding to avoid power surges when the power comes back on, reminds Eskom.
Listen to Mantshantsha below:
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 13, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns
increase pic.twitter.com/K5x0CBuyEp
