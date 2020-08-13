Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule
Whether schools are open or shut, examinations are going ahead.
The Department of Education released the timetable for exams for Covid-19-shortened 2020.
It’s more than a bit complicated.
For example:
-
Learners scheduled to write the 2020 October/November exam will write two papers each in Business Studies and Accounting.
-
Those who would have written the 2020 May/June examination will write one paper each in Business Studies and Accounting.
Say what?!
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Elijah Mhlanga (Director of Communications at the Department of Basic Education) to try and make sense of it all.
Exams officially start on the fifth of November with English in the morning and afternoon… There are 1.1 million people writing exams – a mammoth task…Elijah Mhlanga, Director of Communications - Department of Basic Education
Learning shouldn’t have stopped, even during the hard lockdown… Probably up to 80% [of schools are up to date with the curriculum] …Elijah Mhlanga, Director of Communications - Department of Basic Education
Where it works is where the entire community rallies behind the school. Where they don’t tolerate disruptions. Where they make sure teachers are teaching. Where they bring food and protection to the school… You don’t need to look to the government to give you this or give you that. Do it yourself! Don’t just complain…Elijah Mhlanga, Director of Communications - Department of Basic Education
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
