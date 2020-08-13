[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
"Siya" is trending on Twitter – as it so often does, whether the Springboks are bashing Englishmen or not.
Why?
Well, sometimes Twitter provides the wholesome content we all need.
Watch Siya teach wife Rachel to dance in the video below.
It’s not deep or anything, just two beautiful South Africans having fun.
Related article: Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken
Siya teaching Rachel to dance is the wholesome content we need 😂 pic.twitter.com/irSIq9yFRE— Post Alone (@craigflixchill) August 12, 2020
