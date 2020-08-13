Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss
Dr. Cloete says the recovery rate in the province has exceeded 90% since the province passed its infection peak.
He says the number of new daily cases, new hospitalisations, and daily deaths has been on a steady decline for the past six weeks.
This is thanks to a range of measures implemented by provincial health authorities, Cloete explains.
Although Western Cape officials are relieved to have "flattened the curve", Cloete says this is not the time for complacency.
Our recovery rate is in greater excess of 90% in this province now... Because we've had fewer cases in recent days, our recovery rain has gone up quite steeply.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
In the recovery rate lies the most amazing stories.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
It's been proven that most people will recover... but what has happened in our setting is that many people recovered here that otherwise would not have never recovered.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
They were potentially more at risk and could have gone either way.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Week on week, we've had a steady decline in the total cases confirmed.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
