Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss

Today at 15:50
The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International
Today at 16:10
South Africa 2020 Tobacco Interference Index Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Is immunity against COVID short-lived?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department,
Today at 16:55
Bonteheuwel CCC respond to some of councillors allegations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rushine February - Facility manager
Today at 17:05
2020 could be worst year yet for load shedding according to State research institute
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Calitz - CSIR
Today at 17:20
Duke Study Confirms Which Masks Work Best
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Glass - Co-author of the study
Today at 17:46
What role do vultures play?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Botha - Vulture expert
Today at 18:09
Fuel sales have dropped significantly PITCHED: voicenotes from AA and Gina Schoeman economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Is there light at end of Covid-19 tunnel? What happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 18:50
Augmented reality game Landlord GO has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Longhorn - Head of Studio at Reality Games
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: insights into understanding cash flow for any business in an uncertain economic environment.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says the Covid-19 recovery rate in the province has shot up due to a reduced... 13 August 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference. 13 August 2020 12:02 PM
Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal'... 13 August 2020 10:35 AM
View all Local
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliame... 12 August 2020 4:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
View all Politics
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule "Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!" 13 August 2020 9:03 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
View all Opinion
Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss

13 August 2020 3:37 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape
Hospital
Coronavirus
Dr Keith Cloete
Western Cape Covid-19
peak
recovery rate
Covid-19 recoveries

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says the Covid-19 recovery rate in the province has shot up due to a reduced number of new cases.

Dr. Cloete says the recovery rate in the province has exceeded 90% since the province passed its infection peak.

He says the number of new daily cases, new hospitalisations, and daily deaths has been on a steady decline for the past six weeks.

RELATED: Cape Town granny (103) was positive about recovering from Covid-19, says family

This is thanks to a range of measures implemented by provincial health authorities, Cloete explains.

Although Western Cape officials are relieved to have "flattened the curve", Cloete says this is not the time for complacency.

WATCH: Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days

Our recovery rate is in greater excess of 90% in this province now... Because we've had fewer cases in recent days, our recovery rain has gone up quite steeply.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

In the recovery rate lies the most amazing stories.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

It's been proven that most people will recover... but what has happened in our setting is that many people recovered here that otherwise would not have never recovered.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

They were potentially more at risk and could have gone either way.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Week on week, we've had a steady decline in the total cases confirmed.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


