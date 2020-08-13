[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response
Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom
"Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef
The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal' due to the alcohol ban and 10pm curfew.Read More
Western Cape secession 'a completely dumb idea that legally can never happen'
Constitutional law expert De Vos says Parliament has to amend the Constitution with two-thirds majority which will never happen.Read More
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule
"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"Read More
Hout Bay community mass-search after man allegedly sighted with missing toddler
Amoyo NPO CEO Kim Worrall describes Wednesday night's search for 3-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo. The search continues today.Read More
Stage 2 loadshedding will kick in from 8am on Thursday
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha announces Stage 2 loadshedding kicks in from 8am on Thursday.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know
Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA
The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women.Read More
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced
The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data
"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).Read More
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'
US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.Read More
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption
The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office
EWN's Babalo Ndenze is following the case in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa say he raised red flags about Des Van Rooyen back in 2015
Former Gauteng premier, Shilowa says he knew he knew Van Rooyen when he was the mayor of Merafong, and it was a disaster.Read More
'Petty politics' blocks Cape Town breaking free from Eskom to end loadshedding
DA's Kevin Mileham says 'the City has been frustrated purely by petty bureaucracy and power politics,' after High Court judgment.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More