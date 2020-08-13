Streaming issues? Report here
Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom

13 August 2020 1:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

"Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Load shedding is back, as Eskom struggles to supply even economic-depression-level demand for electricity.

A candle - our "go-to" stock image for Eskom.

The ailing utility announced it’s implementing “Stage Two” load shedding from 8 am on Thursday morning.

Eskom is battling with the breakdown of several generation units, collectively taking 20 000 megawatts off the grid.

Related article: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

  • Why is this happening, despite the economy not even remotely firing on all cylinders?

  • Did Eskom use the lockdown to do maintenance?

Eskom shares the frustrations of all the people of South Africa when it comes to load shedding…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Eskom does not at all take any joy in implementing load shedding. When André de Ruyter promised the people of South Africa that we would, at most, have three days of load shedding it was with the information we had at the time… We were confident with the work we did during the lockdown…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

These generation assets are unreliable and old…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

The design defects at Medupi – we’re halfway through fixing those… Half the station is down to effect those repairs. By the end of November, the whole power station will be completed… In the first quarter of next year, we’ll start the exact same repairs at Kusile. By September 2021 we’ll have full performance…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding… We’re doing everything we can…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


