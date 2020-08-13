Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom
Load shedding is back, as Eskom struggles to supply even economic-depression-level demand for electricity.
The ailing utility announced it’s implementing “Stage Two” load shedding from 8 am on Thursday morning.
Eskom is battling with the breakdown of several generation units, collectively taking 20 000 megawatts off the grid.
Related article: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
-
Why is this happening, despite the economy not even remotely firing on all cylinders?
-
Did Eskom use the lockdown to do maintenance?
Eskom shares the frustrations of all the people of South Africa when it comes to load shedding…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Eskom does not at all take any joy in implementing load shedding. When André de Ruyter promised the people of South Africa that we would, at most, have three days of load shedding it was with the information we had at the time… We were confident with the work we did during the lockdown…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
These generation assets are unreliable and old…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
The design defects at Medupi – we’re halfway through fixing those… Half the station is down to effect those repairs. By the end of November, the whole power station will be completed… In the first quarter of next year, we’ll start the exact same repairs at Kusile. By September 2021 we’ll have full performance…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding… We’re doing everything we can…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB
Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef
The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal' due to the alcohol ban and 10pm curfew.Read More
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'
Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know
Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.Read More
It has not been a good year for rubber
The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the worldRead More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)
CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data
"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).Read More
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'
Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.Read More
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry
Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response
Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference.Read More
Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef
The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal' due to the alcohol ban and 10pm curfew.Read More
Western Cape secession 'a completely dumb idea that legally can never happen'
Constitutional law expert De Vos says Parliament has to amend the Constitution with two-thirds majority which will never happen.Read More
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule
"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"Read More
Hout Bay community mass-search after man allegedly sighted with missing toddler
Amoyo NPO CEO Kim Worrall describes Wednesday night's search for 3-year-old Anothando Mhlontlo. The search continues today.Read More
Stage 2 loadshedding will kick in from 8am on Thursday
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha announces Stage 2 loadshedding kicks in from 8am on Thursday.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know
Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA
The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women.Read More
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced
The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More