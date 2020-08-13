Help The Baxter Theatre survive and thrive for the price of a cup of coffee





The Baxter is missing its dear patrons terribly and looks forward to seeing all of us in their foyers in the near future.

Fahiem Stellenboom chats to Jeremy van Wyk on The Midday Report for more on how you can help the Baxter.

He says not just the Baxter, but all theatres and theatre workers are in financial straights.

Theatre has survived pandemics and wars and it will survive this. Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manager - The Baxter Theatre

Stellenboom explains the #BaxterCoffeeAngels campaign which is running.

It has managed to raise R1,450,000 which is fantastic and encouraging news., but the theatre remains deeply concerned about the well-being of artists, in particular the technical staff, who have not been employed for the past four months and have little hope of employment in the next while.

Stellenboom encourages all theatre lovers who have not yet contributed R 30 per month to the Baxter Coffee Angels to do so by simply clicking right here on the #BaxterCoffeeAngels link.

Listen to the interview with Fahied Stellnboom beow: