Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years
At the end of the month - after 32 years of successfully trading - the famed Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West will forever close its doors, taking the livelihoods of hundreds of families with it.
“After careful consideration, it was decided not to extend the lease at the conclusion of the agreed period being 31 August 2020,” read an official statement.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Sisa Ntshona, CEO at South African Tourism.
It’s disappointing, but we’re not surprised…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - South African Tourism
The recovery will be led by domestic [tourism], then regional, then international…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - South African Tourism
Sun City remains closed. It relies on Gauteng…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - South African Tourism
If you open up fully, you don’t have to put a cent in [to save the industry] … [otherwise it needs] R7.5 billion [per month]. About 1.5 million [jobs are provided by tourism] …Sisa Ntshona, CEO - South African Tourism
For international travel, the visa requirements aren’t going to be about how much money you have, but rather about your health status – what risk do you pose to the country?Sisa Ntshona, CEO - South African Tourism
We’re on life support… We’re struggling to remain commercially viable…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - South African Tourism
