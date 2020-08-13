Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

Today at 15:50 The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International

Today at 16:10 South Africa 2020 Tobacco Interference Index Report Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town

Today at 16:20 Is immunity against COVID short-lived? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department,

Today at 16:55 Bonteheuwel CCC respond to some of councillors allegations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rushine February - Facility manager

Today at 17:05 2020 could be worst year yet for load shedding according to State research institute Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Joanne Calitz - CSIR

Today at 17:20 Duke Study Confirms Which Masks Work Best Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

David Glass - Co-author of the study

Today at 17:46 What role do vultures play? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Andre Botha - Vulture expert

Today at 18:09 Fuel sales have dropped significantly PITCHED: voicenotes from AA and Gina Schoeman economist The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Is there light at end of Covid-19 tunnel? What happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Today at 18:50 Augmented reality game Landlord GO has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adam Longhorn - Head of Studio at Reality Games

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

